Welcome to the 2022 APQ Quilt-Along!

Explore the possibilities of a two-block quilt. Easy-to-sew units and a color planning guide make it a joy to sew. The quilt finishes at 72-1/2x84-1/2, but the pattern includes a size chart to also make it in a wall, throw, and queen-size bed size.

Get the Quilt-Along Pattern:

Buy the April 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on newsstands or your favorite online store. (on sale February 4)

Purchase the individual quilt pattern as a PDF download or as a printed pattern to be shipped to you.

Buy a digital issue of the April 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on Zinio.com (for our international friends).

Plan Your Fabrics

Fabrics featured in this quilt are from the Cotton Couture collection by Michael Miller Fabrics.

Twice the Fun

