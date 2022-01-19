Welcome to the 2022 APQ Quilt-Along!
Explore the possibilities of a two-block quilt. Easy-to-sew units and a color planning guide make it a joy to sew. The quilt finishes at 72-1/2x84-1/2, but the pattern includes a size chart to also make it in a wall, throw, and queen-size bed size.
Get the Quilt-Along Pattern:
- Buy the April 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on newsstands or your favorite online store. (on sale February 4)
- Purchase the individual quilt pattern as a PDF download or as a printed pattern to be shipped to you.
- Buy a digital issue of the April 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on Zinio.com (for our international friends).
Plan Your Fabrics
Fabrics featured in this quilt are from the Cotton Couture collection by Michael Miller Fabrics.
- The designer will be selling kits on her website soon. (We'll update the website when it happens.)
- Get our free fabric planning guide for each block here.
- Get the coloring diagram for the quilt here.
Join us on Social Media
We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!
If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #APQQuiltalong to share your progress.
Stay Up-to-Date
Each week, we'll be posting updates on this page to help you through the quilt-along process! We'll be sharing tips, tricks, videos, and special downloads to make the quilt-along a fun and productive process! So, bookmark this page to visit at the start of each week, join our Facebook group for weekly links to our tips, or visit AllPeopleQuilt.com/QuiltAlong for updates!
Weekly Tips
Coming soon...