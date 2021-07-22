The 2021 Quilts & More Quilt-Along is Soft & Spooky by Jessica Dayon . Between September 13 and November 1, follow along on this page and social media as we make this quilt. See below for all the details!

Welcome to the 2021 Quilts & More Quilt-Along!

The quilt-along pattern finishes at 82-1/2" square. Showcase your favorite seasonal prints in an oversize throw composed of three simple blocks.

4 ways to Get the Quilt-Along Pattern:

1. Pick up a copy of the Fall 2021 issue of Quilts & More at your favorite newsstand (on sale August 6).

2. Buy a copy of the Fall 2021 issue of Quilts & More online here (available August 6).

3. Purchase the individual quilt pattern as a download or to be shipped to you from our online store here.

4. If you're outside the U.S., you might have the best luck buying a digital magazine on Zinio.com.

Quilt-Along Schedule

The quilt along runs from September 13-November 1. Below you'll see the week-by-week schedule. To print the schedule to hang in your sewing room or put in your project box, click here.

2021 Quilts & More Quilt-Along

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!

If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #QAMQuiltalong to share your progress.

Stay Up-to-Date

Each week, we'll be posting updates on this page to help you through the quilt-along process! We'll be sharing tips, tricks, videos, and special downloads to make the quilt-along a fun and productive process! So, bookmark this page to visit at the start of each week, join our Facebook group for weekly links to our tips, or visit AllPeopleQuilt.com/QuiltAlong for updates!

Weekly Tips