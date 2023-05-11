Water Colors Summer Quilt-Along (2023)

This quilt can be made in five sizes - table runner, baby/wall quilt, throw, full or queen. Grab a stack of fat quarters for the size you would like to make and get ready to quilt-along with us!

Get the Quilt-Along Pattern:

This quilt is featured in the June 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, on newsstands now. (You can buy the magazine online here.)

Purchase the individual quilt pattern as a PDF download or as a printed pattern to be shipped to you.

Buy a digital issue of the June 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on Zinio.com (for our international friends).

Pattern Details

The pattern includes directions to make this quilt in five sizes.

15.5x45.5" (table runner)

45.5" square (wall quilt or baby quilt)

60.5x75.5" (throw, pictured)

75.5x90.5" (full bed)

90.5x105.5" (queen bed)

Make this quilt with a fat quarter bundle or pull them from your stash!

Quilt-Along Schedule

The quilt-along runs from June 1 - July 13. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace!

Water Colors Schedule

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!