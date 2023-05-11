Water Colors Summer Quilt-Along (2023)

Stitch big, bold blocks with a quilt-along of the project Water Colors by Ledine Watson. Between June 1 - July 13, we'll make this fat-quarter friendly quilt together. Get the details below!
May 11, 2023
This quilt can be made in five sizes - table runner, baby/wall quilt, throw, full or queen. Grab a stack of fat quarters for the size you would like to make and get ready to quilt-along with us!

Get the Quilt-Along Pattern:

Pattern Details

The pattern includes directions to make this quilt in five sizes.

  • 15.5x45.5" (table runner)
  • 45.5" square (wall quilt or baby quilt)
  • 60.5x75.5" (throw, pictured)
  • 75.5x90.5" (full bed)
  • 90.5x105.5" (queen bed)

Make this quilt with a fat quarter bundle or pull them from your stash!

Quilt-Along Schedule

The quilt-along runs from June 1 - July 13. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace!

