Soft & Spooky Quilt-Along: Week 8

Week 8 of the 2021 Quilts & More Quilt-Along starts on 11/1. The assignment is to assemble the quilt top. Here are some helpful tips. See more about the Quilt-Along here .

A big issue that can sometimes happen with borders is that they get wavy or puckered when sewing them on.

It's always a good idea to wait to cut the borders until the top is finished. Any variations in seam allowance can change the size of the finished top, so if you just cut them the size the pattern specifies, your border may be too short or long.

To perfectly fit your borders, first measure the length of your quilt in the center, then on both ends. Hopefully, that number is the same, but if not, take the average and cut your border to that size. Then match up the ends and center point of your border and your top and pin in place. You can do this by folding the border strip in half and finger-pressing to find the center, and doing the same with the quilt top, then align those marks. If the border is slightly larger or smaller than your top, you can ease in a little bit of difference by putting the longer edge facing down toward the machine. The machine's feed dogs will pull the longer section through the machine slightly faster than the top to even out small variations in size.

Sew with your quilt top facing up if possible. Since you'll see the seams of the quilt top while sewing the border on, you can make sure no seams get twisted as you sew and cause unnecessary bulk while quilting.