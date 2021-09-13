Soft & Spooky Quilt-Along: Week 1
Week 1 of the 2021 Quilts & More Quilt-Along starts on 9/13. The assignment is to plan and gather fabrics. Here are some helpful tips for choosing your fabrics. See more about the Quilt-Along here.
Resources from the Video
Where's the coloring diagram?
It's right here. Have fun planning your color placement!
I want to make my quilt scrappy. How do I do that?
The pattern has diagrams for each block with the measurements of each piece labeled, so you can easily figure out what size scraps you need for the blocks. If you plan to make your quilt very scrappy, you can pull a variety of background fabrics and dark fabrics for each block from your stash in the sizes needed.
But if you'd like to make each block from the same two fabrics (for a scrappy quilt with a plan), here are the basic fabric requirements:
- Each Plus Block needs at least: 5" square OR 2.5x10" strip background; 5x6.5" rectangle OR 2.5x11.5" strip main color
- Each Dot Block needs at least: 5x9" rectangle OR 2.5x18" strip background; 2.5" square main color
- Each Star Block needs at least: 5.5x8" rectangle OR 2x22" strip background; 4x7.5" rectangle main color