Sew Many Strips Quilt-Along: Week 8 and 9 Tips

We like to wait until we're done piecing our top before we cut our inner border strips, and here's why: no matter how perfectly you piece your quilt, with so many seams, it's probable that one or more of the sides of your quilt may be a little larger or smaller that it's supposed to be. If this is the case, measure each side of the quilt and then also measure down the center. Take the average of those three numbers and cut your two side inner borders strips to that average length. Then match the ends and the center of the inner border strips to the quilt. When you sew the inner borders on, put whichever piece is longer down toward the feed dogs, which helps take care of small differences in length.