Sew Many Strips Quilt-Along: Week 7 Tips

Week 7 of the 2019 American Patchwork & Quilting Quilt-Along starts on 4/1. The assignment is: Assemble quilt center. Below you'll find some helpful tips for assembling your blocks, and some answers to questions we've been getting. See more about the Quilt-Along here .

We only get one week to assemble all the blocks and sew them together?

We know, we know! This will be a busy week for all of us. But, the following week's assignment is to add the inner border, which is an easy one. So, know that you won't be behind if you need an extra week to assemble your blocks.

How do I make sure my blocks are in the correct layout before sewing them together?

If you have a design wall or large open space on the floor, this is a great time to use it to lay all your blocks out. We suggest taking a picture of the layout to help see if any of the blocks are turned the wrong way (it's easier to tell in a photo than in person). The photo may also help you see if any specific colors or fabrics are unbalanced in your quilt top.

What's the most important thing to pay attention to at this stage?

Pressing is extremely important at this step, since the quilt's design ensures that all the seams nest (there are A LOT of seams in this quilt, and you want to avoid the bulk when it comes to sewing and quilting). Pressing in the correct direction, and making sure your seams don't twist as you sew, will help everything align as you move forward, and will give you a smooth and flat quilt top.

Any other words of advice?