Sew Many Strips Quilt-Along: Week 4 and 6 Tips

Week 4 of the 2019 American Patchwork & Quilting Quilt-Along starts on 3/11 and Week 6 starts on 3/25. The assignments are: Cut light strip sets into A and B units and cut medium/dark strip sets into A and B units. Below you'll find some helpful tips for cutting strips sets, and some answers to questions we've been getting. See more about the Quilt-Along here .

Should I cut my A and B units before pressing the strip sets open?

It's up to you! Some people think they get more accurate units when they cut before they press the strip set open. Just remember if you choose to cut before you press, you'll still need to press all those units open after cutting -- you'll just have more pieces to press.

Should I cut all the A units before the B units?

If you're going for a very scrappy look, we suggest cutting one B unit from each strip set, so you get a variety for your border. If you save all the B units for the end, you'll have a little less variety.

Any tricks for getting accurate cuts for all these units?

1. Change your rotary blade before starting. If you've recently changed your blade, wipe your blade clean from lint and dust to ensure it's working the best it can.

2. Square up one short edge of your strip set before cutting your units.

3. Align a horizontal line on your ruler with the center seam of your strip set (instead of aligning your ruler to the top or bottom of the strip set, which can sometimes be distorted) for the most accurate units.

How do I keep track of all these units?