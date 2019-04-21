Sew Many Strips Quilt-Along: Week 10 Tips

Week 10 of the 2019 American Patchwork & Quilting Quilt-Along starts on 4/22. The assignment is: Finish quilt and bind. Below you'll find some helpful tips for adding quilting and binding, and some answers to questions we've been getting. See more about the Quilt-Along here .

What are some tips for preparing my quilt backing?

Your backing should be at least 4" larger than your quilt top on all sides.

Press backing seams open to reduce bulk.

Use a 1/2" seam or a true 1/4" seam (not a scant 1/4") for the backing seams.

What type of batting is best for this quilt?

The batting you choose should complement the nature and use of your finished quilt. Check package labels, talk to other quilters, and test samples to find a batting with the qualities that are important for your project.

How do I choose a quilting design for this quilt?

Think about the personality of the quilt: Is it formal or whimsical, modern or traditional, elegant or casual? Consider stitching motifs that match the mood of the quilt.

Evaluate the quilt's intended use and recipient: Are you making a quilt for a baby or child, which will get plenty of use and likely be washed and dried? In this case, an allover design might be best. It it an heirloom quilt that will be displayed on special occasions? More elaborate quilting may be called for in that case.

Keep a three-ring binder of quilting designs, including sketches or printouts of designs you want to try or actual "stitchouts" of patterns you've mastered. If you're sending a quilt out to be finished, see if your quilter has such a book showing what allover, edge-to-edge designs are offered. These may be free-motion designs or pantographs (patterns that are rolled out behind the machine and followed with a laser stylus).

Get creative with custom quilting. If you want more than an allover design, consider custom quilting, which can range from stitching in the ditch to feathered wreaths to interlocking circles or other shapes. If you're sending a quilt out to be finished, see if your quilter has photos of custom quilt previously done.

What's the best method to sew on the binding?

Continuous binding with no bulk is easy to do. Here are two ways to add binding to your quilt for a flawless finish!

Should I add a quilt label?

We've created an exclusive quilt label for this quilt along. You can download and print it here.