Sew Easy Sampler: Materials + Block 1

Collect all four block patterns in this sampler quilt that sewers of all skill levels will love. This is the materials list for the entire quilt, and instructions to make block 1. ( Get the entire pattern here .)

Materials for Finished Quilt

1-1⁄3 yards solid gray (blocks, sashing)

1-1⁄4 yard solid yellow (blocks, inner border)

2 yards solid dark teal (blocks, outer border, binding)

1⁄4 yard each of solid lime green, solid light pink, solid light teal, and solid dark pink (blocks)

3-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

67" square batting

Finished quilt: 58-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Plan Quilt Top

Designer Sandra Clemons used seven solids to make the quilt top. The materials list includes all fabrics and batting needed to complete the quilt.

In this pattern, instructions are given for the Rail Fence block. You can find instructions for all the blocks and finishing here.

For the best use of fabrics, the sashing, border, and binding strips should be cut at the beginning of the project; cutting instructions for these pieces follow.

Cut Fabrics for Sashing, Borders, and Binding

Cut pieces in the following order. Set these pieces aside so you can use them later to complete the quilt.

From solid gray, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" sashing strips

3--2-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--2-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" sashing strips

From solid yellow, cut:

5--4-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

From solid dark teal, cut:

6--6-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Cut Fabrics for Rail Fence Block

From each gray, lime green, light pink, and dark teal solid, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×42" strip

Assemble Rail Fence Block

1) Referring to Diagram 1 and aligning long edges, sew together solid 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. The strip set should be 8-1⁄2×42" including seam allowances.

100516790_d1.jpg

2) Cut strip set into four 8-1⁄2" squares (Diagram 2).

100516791_d2.jpg

3) Referring to Diagram 3 for color placement, sew together squares in pairs. Press seams open. Join pairs to make a Rail Fence block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100516792_d3.jpg