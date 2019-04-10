Sew Easy Sampler: Block 4 + Finishing

Collect all four block patterns in this sampler quilt that sewers of all skill levels will love. These are the instructions to make block 4 and the finishing instructions. ( Get the entire pattern here .)

Materials for Triangle-Squares Block

Materials for this block were included in the Materials List in the Block 1 pattern. Below yardages are listed if you are only making this block.

1⁄3 yard solid gray

6" square solid lime green

9" square solid light pink

15" square solid dark teal

12" square solid yellow

6" square solid dark pink

Finished block: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Plan Your Quilt Top

In this issue, instructions are given for Block 4, the Triangle-Squares block. Directions for assembling and finishing the quilt also are included. You can find instructions for all the blocks and finishing here.

Cut Fabrics for Triangle- Squares Block

From solid gray cut:

32--2-7⁄8" squares

From solid lime green, cut:

3--2-7⁄8" squares

From solid light pink, cut:

7--2-7⁄8" squares

From solid dark teal, cut:

11--2-7⁄8" squares

From solid yellow, cut:

9--2-7⁄8" squares

From solid dark pink, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

Assemble Triangle-Squares Block

1) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid gray 2-7⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2) Layer a marked solid gray square atop a solid lime green 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100588856_d1.jpg

3) Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4) Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six lime green triangle-squares total.

5) Repeat steps 2 and 3 using remaining marked solid gray squares and solid light pink, solid dark teal, solid yellow, or solid dark pink 2-7⁄8" squares to make 14 light pink triangle-squares, 22 dark teal triangle-squares, 18 yellow triangle-squares, and four dark pink triangle-squares.

6) Referring to Diagram 2 for color placement and orientation of triangle-squares, lay out triangle-squares in eight horizontal rows. Place pieces on a flannel board or design wall, then return them as you sew to ensure pieces are joined correctly. Sew together triangle-squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a Triangle-Squares block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100588857_d2.jpg

Complete the Quilt

Materials for finishing were included in the Materials List in the Block 1 pattern.

Finished quilt: 58-1/2" square

Assemble Quilt Center

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together the Rail Fence block, one solid gray 2-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" sashing strip, and the Courthouse Steps block to make left-hand unit. Press seams toward sashing strip. Sew together the Pinwheel block, remaining solid gray 2-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" sashing strip, and the Triangle-Squares block to make right-hand unit. Press seams toward sashing strip.

100588858_qad.jpg

2) Sew together Step 1 units and solid gray 2-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" sashing strips in five vertical rows. Press seams toward sashing strips.

3) Add solid gray 2-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" sashing strips to top and bottom edges to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 38-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1) Cut and piece solid yellow 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2-4-1⁄2×46-1⁄2" inner border strips

2-4-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" inner border strips

2) Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3) Cut and piece solid dark teal 6-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2-6-1⁄2×58-1⁄2" outer border strips

2-6-1⁄2×46-1⁄2" outer border strips

4) Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2) Quilt as desired. Designer Sandra Clemons machine-quilted a different design in each block. Swirls and curlicues are quilted in the solid gray sashing, straight lines are stitched in the solid yellow inner border, and feather-wreath vines are quilted in the solid dark teal outer border.