Sew Easy Sampler: Block 3

Collect all four block patterns in this sampler quilt that sewers of all skill levels will love. These are the instructions to make block 3. ( Get the entire pattern here .)

Materials for Courthouse Steps Block

Materials for this block were included in the Materials List in the Block 1 pattern. Below yardages are listed if you are only making this block.

9×21" piece (fat eighth) each of solid yellow, solid light teal, solid lime green, and solid dark pink

10" square solid gray

Finished block: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Plan Quilt Top

In this issue, instructions are given for Block 3, the Courthouse Steps block. You can find instructions for all the blocks and finishing here.

Cut Fabrics for Courthouse Steps Block

From each solid yellow, solid light teal, solid lime green, and solid dark pink, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips

4--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strips

From solid gray, cut:

4--4-1⁄2" squares

Assemble Courthouse Steps Block

1) Sew solid yellow 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of a solid gray 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1).

100517070_d1.jpg

2) Add solid yellow 1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges of Step 1 unit (Diagram 2).

100517071_d2.jpg

3) Join solid light teal 1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of Step 2 unit. Add solid light teal 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges to make a Courthouse Steps unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100517072_d3.jpg

4) Referring to Diagram 4 for color placement, repeat steps 1-3 using remaining solid gray 4-1⁄2" squares and solid lime green, dark pink, yellow, and light teal strips to make four Courthouse Steps units total.

5) Sew together Courthouse Steps units in pairs, rotating units to offset seams (Diagram 4). Join pairs to make a Courthouse Steps block. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.