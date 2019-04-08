Sew Easy Sampler: Block 2

Collect all four block patterns in this sampler quilt that sewers of all skill levels will love. These are the instructions to make block 2. ( Get the entire pattern here .)

Materials for Pinwheel Block

Materials for this block were included in the Materials List in the Block 1 pattern. Below yardages are listed if you are only making this block.

10" square solid yellow

2--5" squares each of solid light pink and solid dark pink

9-1⁄2" square each of solid gray and solid light teal

Finished block: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Plan Quilt Top

In this pattern, instructions are given for the Pinwheel block. You can find instructions for all the blocks and finishing here.

Cut Fabrics for Pinwheel Block

From solid yellow, cut:

4--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

From each solid light pink and solid dark pink, cut:

2--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

From each solid gray and solid light teal, cut:

1--9-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total.

Assemble Pinwheel Block

1) Sew together two solid yellow small triangles, a solid light pink small triangle, and a solid dark pink small triangle in pairs (Diagram 1). Press seams open. Join pairs to make an hourglass unit; press seam open. The unit should be 6-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100516874_d1.jpg

2) Repeat Step 1 to make four hourglass units total.

3) Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, sew together hourglass units in pairs. Press seams open. Join pairs to make a center unit; press seam open. The center unit should be 12" square including seam allowances.

100516875_d2.jpg

4) Sew together a solid gray large triangle and a solid light teal large triangle to make a triangle unit (Diagram 3). Press seam open.

100516876_d3.jpg

5) Repeat Step 4 to make four triangle units total.