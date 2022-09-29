Seasonal Sampler Quilt-Along (2022)
Quilt-Along Details
The quilt-along runs from October 17-December 11. During the quilt-along, we'll be releasing two block patterns each week.
- 12 Different Blocks (we'll be making multiples of each)
- Block Sizes: 6", 6x9", and 12"
- Finished Size: 66-1/2x80-1/2"
Block Release Schedule
Each week, we'll update the list below to include links to the free block patterns. We'll also share how many of each block you need to make.
October 17: Gather Fabrics
October 24: Peppermint and Present blocks
October 31: Santa. Hat and Wreath blocks
November 7: Ice Skate and Tree blocks
November 14: Snowman and Stocking blocks
November 21: Mug and Ornament blocks
November 28: Mitten and Star blocks
December 5: Finishing Instructions
Join us on Social Media
We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!
If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #APQSampler to share your progress.