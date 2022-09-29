Seasonal Sampler Quilt-Along (2022)

Celebrate the season with a free Sampler quilt featuring 12 festive blocks! The blocks come together quickly and are beginner-friendly, so you'll be able to finish in time to display for Christmas.

Quilt-Along Details

The quilt-along runs from October 17-December 11. During the quilt-along, we'll be releasing two block patterns each week.

12 Different Blocks (we'll be making multiples of each)

Block Sizes: 6", 6x9", and 12"

Finished Size: 66-1/2x80-1/2"

Block Release Schedule

Each week, we'll update the list below to include links to the free block patterns. We'll also share how many of each block you need to make.

October 17: Gather Fabrics

October 24: Peppermint and Present blocks

October 31: Santa. Hat and Wreath blocks

November 7: Ice Skate and Tree blocks

November 14: Snowman and Stocking blocks

November 21: Mug and Ornament blocks

November 28: Mitten and Star blocks

December 5: Finishing Instructions

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!