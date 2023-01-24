Scrappy Celebration Quilt-Along (2023)

Throw a party with your stash! Use an assortment of colors and blocks in a quilt-along of the project Scrappy Celebration by Lissa Alexander. Between February 20-April 16, we'll use this page and our social media channels to lead you through the process of assembling this quilt. Get the details below!
Get the Quilt-Along Pattern

Pattern Details

Finished quilt: 63-1/2×72-1/2" 

 For this quilt, you'll need:

  • 1-1/8 yard total assorted pink prints
  • 2-3/4 yards total assorted white prints
  • 1/2 yard total assorted red and dark pink prints
  • 3/4 yard total assorted green prints
  • 1 yard total assorted orange prints
  • 1 yard total assorted blue prints
  • 7/8 yard total assorted yellow prints
  • 5/8 yard orange-and-white print (binding)
  • 4 yards backing fabric
  • 72×81" batting

Quilt-Along Schedule

The quilt-along runs from February 20-April 16. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace!

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!

If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #APQQuiltalong to share your progress.

EQ8 Bonus

We've partnered with Electric Quilt to bring you bonus quilt-along downloads for your EQ8! If you have EQ8 software, download the project here. If you do not have EQ8 yet, save 25% on your EQ8 purchase (as well as on books and printables) by using code QUILTALONG at checkout. Expires April 30, 2023.

