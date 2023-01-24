Scrappy Celebration Quilt-Along (2023)

Get the Quilt-Along Pattern

This quilt is featured in the April 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, on newsstands starting February 3. (You can buy the magazine online here.)

Purchase the individual quilt pattern as a PDF download or as a printed pattern to be shipped to you.

Buy a digital issue of the April 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on Zinio.com starting February 3 (for our international friends).

Pattern Details

Finished quilt: 63-1/2×72-1/2"

For this quilt, you'll need:

1-1/8 yard total assorted pink prints

2-3/4 yards total assorted white prints

1/2 yard total assorted red and dark pink prints

3/4 yard total assorted green prints

1 yard total assorted orange prints

1 yard total assorted blue prints

7/8 yard total assorted yellow prints

5/8 yard orange-and-white print (binding)

4 yards backing fabric

72×81" batting

Quilt-Along Schedule

The quilt-along runs from February 20-April 16. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace!

Scrappy Celebration

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!

If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #APQQuiltalong to share your progress.

EQ8 Bonus