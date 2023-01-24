Scrappy Celebration Quilt-Along (2023)
Get the Quilt-Along Pattern
- This quilt is featured in the April 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, on newsstands starting February 3. (You can buy the magazine online here.)
- Purchase the individual quilt pattern as a PDF download or as a printed pattern to be shipped to you.
- Buy a digital issue of the April 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on Zinio.com starting February 3 (for our international friends).
Pattern Details
Finished quilt: 63-1/2×72-1/2"
For this quilt, you'll need:
- 1-1/8 yard total assorted pink prints
- 2-3/4 yards total assorted white prints
- 1/2 yard total assorted red and dark pink prints
- 3/4 yard total assorted green prints
- 1 yard total assorted orange prints
- 1 yard total assorted blue prints
- 7/8 yard total assorted yellow prints
- 5/8 yard orange-and-white print (binding)
- 4 yards backing fabric
- 72×81" batting
Quilt-Along Schedule
The quilt-along runs from February 20-April 16. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace!
Join us on Social Media
We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!
If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #APQQuiltalong to share your progress.
EQ8 Bonus
We've partnered with Electric Quilt to bring you bonus quilt-along downloads for your EQ8! If you have EQ8 software, download the project here. If you do not have EQ8 yet, save 25% on your EQ8 purchase (as well as on books and printables) by using code QUILTALONG at checkout. Expires April 30, 2023.