Scrap Happy Quilt-Along (2022)

Make a dent in your scrap bin with a fun-to-piece quilt using all the colors of the rainbow. The quilt finishes at 88-1/2x96-1/2.

Get the Quilt-Along Pattern:

This quilt was originally featured in the October 2017 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, so if you still own that issue, you're set!

Purchase the individual quilt pattern as a PDF download or as a printed pattern to be shipped to you.

Buy a digital issue of the October 2017 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on Zinio.com (for our international friends).

Quilt-Along Schedule

The quilt-along runs from August 29-October 23. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace! During this quilt-along, you can expect:

Tips and tricks for making this quilt

A group sewing day in our Facebook group (Saturday, September 24 from 9-4pm CST)

A photo contest in our Facebook group with a fun giveaway

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!

If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #APQQuiltalong to share your progress.

Stay Up-to-Date

Each week, we'll be posting updates on this page to help you through the quilt-along process! We'll be sharing tips and tricks to make the quilt-along a fun and productive process! So, bookmark this page to visit at the start of each week, join our Facebook group for weekly links to our tips, or visit AllPeopleQuilt.com/QuiltAlong for updates!

Weekly Tips