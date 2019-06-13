Quilts & More Quilt-Along: Matching Points

The 2019 Quilts & More Quilt-Along quilt doesn't have sashing, which means the points of the star blocks will touch each other. Joanna, the editor of Quilts & More magazine, shares a great tip for aligning two points that will touch when sewn together. It works for any block or unit with points, so it's helpful in so many quilts.

Transcript:

"Hi, everyone! I'm Joanna Burgarino and I'm the editor of Quilts & More magazine. We're getting close to the end of our 2019 Quilts & More quilt-along of Color Outside the Lines by Linda and Carl Sullivan of Colourwerx, which means soon we'll be joining blocks in rows!

The quilt doesn't have sashing, which means the points of the star blocks will touch each other. Today, I'm going to share one of my favorite tips for aligning two points that will touch when sewn together. It works for any block or unit with points, so it's helpful in so many quilts.

For this tip, you need two or three sewing pins and the two blocks or units with points. Starting on the wrong side of one, stick a pin straight through the tip of the point, which you can tell by where the seams intersect. After you stab it in, be sure to check on the other side that you're happy with the placement. I find for me it works best if I'm slightly under the point.

Next, take the other block and push the pin through the point on the right side. If you did it correctly, the blocks should be right sides together. Now, this is important, make sure the pin aligning the two points is perpendicular. Then, align the block edges and pin in the seam allowances around that point. I like to do two pins in an X, just to help keep things from shifting, but one pin through both seam allowances also works. Take out the perpendicular pin; then, pin as normal. You're now ready to take this to your sewing machine and sew the seam. Be sure to take out the pins as you go so you don't sew over them.