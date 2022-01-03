In 2022, each issue of Quilts & More magazine will contain a sew-along project from the Make a Display wall quilt series by Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way . See details below!

The spring Make a Display sew-along pattern finishes at 20-1/2" square. A bright springtime bloom takes center stage in this wall quilt.

Fabrics featured in this wall quilt: Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt, the Confetti Cotton Solids collection, and the Swiss Dot collection, all by Riley Blake Designs.

Get the Sew-Along Pattern

Buy the pattern as a PDF here.

Buy the Spring 2022 issue of Quilts & More on newsstands or a favorite online store. (Available January 21)

Buy a digital issue of Quilts & More Spring 2022 on Zinio.com (for our international friends).

Sew-Along Schedule

The spring sew-along runs from February 4-March 3. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace! During this sew-along, you can expect:

Weekly tips and tricks for making this quilt

Fun videos

A group sewing day in our Facebook group (Saturday, February 19 from 9-4 CST)

A photo contest in our Facebook group

Resources for Sew-Along

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our sew-along here. We'll post tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!