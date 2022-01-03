Make a Display Sew-Along
In 2022, each issue of Quilts & More magazine will contain a sew-along project from the Make a Display wall quilt series by Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way. See details below!
The spring Make a Display sew-along pattern finishes at 20-1/2" square. A bright springtime bloom takes center stage in this wall quilt.
Fabrics featured in this wall quilt: Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt, the Confetti Cotton Solids collection, and the Swiss Dot collection, all by Riley Blake Designs.
Get the Sew-Along Pattern
- Buy the pattern as a PDF here.
- Buy the Spring 2022 issue of Quilts & More on newsstands or a favorite online store. (Available January 21)
- Buy a digital issue of Quilts & More Spring 2022 on Zinio.com (for our international friends).
Sew-Along Schedule
The spring sew-along runs from February 4-March 3. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace! During this sew-along, you can expect:
- Weekly tips and tricks for making this quilt
- Fun videos
- A group sewing day in our Facebook group (Saturday, February 19 from 9-4 CST)
- A photo contest in our Facebook group
Resources for Sew-Along
Join us on Social Media
We have a private Facebook group for our sew-along here. We'll post tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!
If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #QAMSewAlong to share your progress.