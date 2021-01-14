In 2021, each issue of Quilts & More magazine will contain a sew-along for the Front Runner table runner series by Allison Harris of Cluck Cluck Sew . See below for all the details!

The fall Front Runner sew-along pattern finishes at 19-1/2x53". Set a spooky Halloween table with a runner of friendly ghost blocks.

Get the Sew-Along Pattern:

Buy a PDF download of the pattern here

Buy the Fall 2021 issue of Quilts & More. (On newsstands starting August 6.)

Get a digital copy of Quilts & More Summer 2021 on Zinio.com (available August 6).

Sew-Along Schedule

The summer sew-along runs from August 20-September 10. There is no set sewing schedule, so you can sew at your own pace. But all the fun will be happening during these three weeks. You can expect:

Fun tips and tricks for making the quilt

A group sewing day in our Facebook group (Saturday, August 21 from 9am-1pm CST)

A photo contest in our Facebook group

Resources for Sew-Along

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our sew-along here. We'll post tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!

If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #QAMSewalong to share your progress.

Spring Table Runner

Summer Table Runner