Front Runner Sew-Along
In 2021, each issue of Quilts & More magazine will contain a sew-along for the Front Runner table runner series by Allison Harris of Cluck Cluck Sew. See below for all the details!
The fall Front Runner sew-along pattern finishes at 19-1/2x53". Set a spooky Halloween table with a runner of friendly ghost blocks.
Get the Sew-Along Pattern:
- Buy a PDF download of the pattern here
- Buy the Fall 2021 issue of Quilts & More. (On newsstands starting August 6.)
- Get a digital copy of Quilts & More Summer 2021 on Zinio.com (available August 6).
Sew-Along Schedule
The summer sew-along runs from August 20-September 10. There is no set sewing schedule, so you can sew at your own pace. But all the fun will be happening during these three weeks. You can expect:
- Fun tips and tricks for making the quilt
- A group sewing day in our Facebook group (Saturday, August 21 from 9am-1pm CST)
- A photo contest in our Facebook group
Resources for Sew-Along
Join us on Social Media
We have a private Facebook group for our sew-along here. We'll post tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!
If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #QAMSewalong to share your progress.
Spring Table Runner
- Buy the pattern as a PDF here. (Or find a copy of the Spring 2021 issue of Quilts & More magazine for sale online or as a digital issue on Zinio.com.)
- Get the Coloring Diagram to plan your fabrics.
Summer Table Runner
- Buy the pattern as a PDF here. (Or find a copy of the Summer 2021 issue of Quilts & More magazine for sale online or as a digital issue on Zinio.com.)
- Get the Coloring Diagram to plan your fabrics.
- See a video of how to alter the size of this quilt to fit your table below.