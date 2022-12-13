Cross My Heart Quilt-Along (2023)

Choose you favorite red and white prints for a Valentine's Day quilt. This quilt can easily be adopted for a baby quilt, a wedding quilt, or another holiday, too.

Get the Quilt-Along Pattern:

This quilt is featured in the February 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, on newsstands now. (You can buy the magazine online here.)

Purchase the individual quilt pattern as a PDF download or as a printed pattern to be shipped to you.

Buy a digital issue of the February 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting on Zinio.com (for our international friends).

Pattern Details

The pattern includes directions to make this quilt in five sizes.

22.5x28.5 (table topper)

20.5x44.5 (table runner)

52.5" square (wall quilt or baby quilt, pictured)

68.5" square (small throw)

92.5x100.5" (queen bed)

The featured quilt background fabric is from the Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs. Assorted red fabrics are from the designer's stash.

Quilt-Along Schedule

The quilt-along runs from January 2-February 12. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace!

Cross My Heart

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!