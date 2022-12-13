Cross My Heart Quilt-Along (2023)

Show your love in 2023 with a quilt-along of the project Cross My Heart by Wendy Sheppard. Between January 2-February 12, we'll use this page and our social media channels to lead you through the process of assembling this quilt. Get the details below!
December 13, 2022
Choose you favorite red and white prints for a Valentine's Day quilt. This quilt can easily be adopted for a baby quilt, a wedding quilt, or another holiday, too.

Get the Quilt-Along Pattern:

Pattern Details

The pattern includes directions to make this quilt in five sizes.

  • 22.5x28.5 (table topper)
  • 20.5x44.5 (table runner)
  • 52.5" square (wall quilt or baby quilt, pictured)
  • 68.5" square (small throw)
  • 92.5x100.5" (queen bed)

The featured quilt background fabric is from the Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs. Assorted red fabrics are from the designer's stash.

Quilt-Along Schedule

The quilt-along runs from January 2-February 12. While there is a recommended sewing schedule (see below), you can also sew at your own pace!

Join us on Social Media

We have a private Facebook group for our quilt-along here. We'll post weekly tips and share fun extras in the Facebook group. You'll also be able to post questions, pictures of your progress, and more!

If you're posting on Instagram, use the hashtag #APQQuiltalong to share your progress.

