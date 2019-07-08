Color Outside the Lines Quilt-Along: Week 10 Tips
Week 10 of the 2019 Quilts & More Quilt-Along start on 7/8. The assignment is to bind your quilt. Below you'll find some helpful tips for binding your quilt and some answers to questions we've been getting. See more about the Quilt-Along here.
What's the best method to sew on the binding?
Continuous binding with no bulk is easy to do. Here are two ways to add binding to your quilt for a flawless finish!
How do I sew binding to the back of a quilt by hand?
We made a video to show you this technique! Watch it here.
Should I add a quilt label?
We've created an exclusive quilt label for this quilt along. You can download and print it here.
Here are some tips for writing and printing on fabric to add your quilt label.