Color Outside the Lines Quilt-Along Schedule

Between May 6 and July 8, join our 2019 Quilts & More quilt-along! See the schedule below, then pick up your issue of Quilts & More Summer 2019 for the pattern! Visit this link for more quilt-along info!

April 12, 2019
Advertisement

Print schedule here

Week 1 (5/6): Gather fabrics

Week 2 (5/13): Red blocks

Week 3 (5/20): Pink & chartreuse blocks

Week 4 (5/27): Navy Blue blocks

Week 5 (6/3): Aqua blocks

Week 6 (6/10): Teal blocks

Week 7 (6/17): Catch-up week

Week 8 (6/24): Assemble quilt top

Week 9 (7/1): Quilting

Week 10 (7/8): Binding & labeling

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com