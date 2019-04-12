Color Outside the Lines Quilt-Along Schedule
Between May 6 and July 8, join our 2019 Quilts & More quilt-along! See the schedule below, then pick up your issue of Quilts & More Summer 2019 for the pattern! Visit this link for more quilt-along info!
Advertisement
Week 1 (5/6): Gather fabrics
Week 2 (5/13): Red blocks
Week 3 (5/20): Pink & chartreuse blocks
Week 4 (5/27): Navy Blue blocks
Week 5 (6/3): Aqua blocks
Week 6 (6/10): Teal blocks
Week 7 (6/17): Catch-up week
Week 8 (6/24): Assemble quilt top
Week 9 (7/1): Quilting
Week 10 (7/8): Binding & labeling