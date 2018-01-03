What is a Quilt Along?

Quilt alongs are popular in the online quilting community, and they're fun and inspirational to participate in! Read more about quilt alongs, and then find one to join.

A typical quilt-along involves a host posting on a blog or website a different tutorial each week or month that lets quilters at home complete a project by following along. Some quilt-alongs are based on an existing book (such as the The Farmer's Wife 1930s Sampler Quilt by Laurie Aaron Hird) or pattern that each participant purchases or downloads.

The host usually offers tips and tricks about the project, favorite tools, helpful advice for making the project, or techniques that can help newer quilters avoid mistakes.

Many websites let participants post progress reports and photos and receive feedback from others working on the same project. Other quilt-alongs encourage participants to post photos on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, or Flickr. It's fun and inspirational to see different interpretations of the design, and show support to others participating in the quilt along.

Search websites, such as quiltalong.net, for quilt-along possibilities.