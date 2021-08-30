Wrapped with Joy

Surround the traditional Broken Dishes block with holly print triangles for a seasonal quilt that is subtle enough for year-round use.

DESIGNER: Debbie Roberts of The Quilted Moose

Finished size: 30-1⁄2×37-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄4 yard total assorted gold prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard total assorted red prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard total assorted olive green prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard dark green print (block corners)

1⁄2 yard solid tan (sashing rectangles)

10" square red dot (sashing squares)

2 ⁄3 yard red-and-green floral (border)

1⁄4 yard dark olive green print (single-fold binding; if you prefer double-fold binding, you will need 3⁄8 yard)

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

39 × 46" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Designer Debbie Roberts prefers to make her triangle-squares larger than necessary then trim them to size. To do this, cut 3-1⁄4" squares instead of the 3" squares listed below.

From each color of assorted gold, cream, red, and olive green prints, cut:

12—3" squares

From dark green print, cut:

24—3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 48 triangles total

From solid tan, cut:

31—1-1⁄2 × 6-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From red dot, cut:

20—1-1⁄2" sashing squares

From red-and-green floral, cut:

2—4-1⁄2 × 30-1⁄2" border strips

2—4-1⁄2 × 29-1⁄2" border strips

From dark olive green print, cut:

4—1-1⁄4 × 42" single-fold binding strips (or 4—2-1⁄2 × 42" double-fold binding strips)

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each gold print and cream print 3" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked gold print square atop a red print 3" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two gold/red triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-5⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 gold/red triangle-squares total. Keep matching triangle-squares together.

Wrapped with Joy

3. Using marked cream print squares and assorted olive green print 3" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 24 cream/olive green triangle-squares (Diagram 2).

Wrapped with Joy

4. Sew together two matching gold/red triangle-squares and two matching cream/olive green triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 3). Join pairs to make a Broken Dishes unit. The unit should be 4-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 Broken Dishes units total.

Wrapped with Joy

5. Centering triangles along edges of Broken Dishes unit, sew dark green print triangles to opposite edges of a Broken Dishes unit (Diagram 4). Add dark green print triangles to remaining edges to make a block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 blocks total.

Wrapped with Joy

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out red dot sashing squares, solid tan sashing rectangles, and blocks in nine horizontal rows.

Wrapped with Joy

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams away from block rows. The quilt center should be 22-1⁄2× 29-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew red-and-green floral 4-1⁄2× 29-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add red-and-green floral 4-1⁄2× 30-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Aimee Mahan machine-quilted arcs and loops connecting the seam lines in the blocks. She quilted two loops and a diamond in each sashing rectangle and a meandering feather design in the border.

3. Bind with dark olive green print binding strips. To use a single-fold binding, which Debbie prefers for wall hanging-size and smaller quilts, do not fold binding strip in half before adding to quilt top. Add binding to right side of quilt top in same manner as for double-fold binding and turn it to quilt back. Turn under raw edge 1⁄4" before hand-stitching it in place on quilt back.