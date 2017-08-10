Scared it's complicated? Don't be-we show you how to transform a panel print into a throw that welcomes trick-or-treaters of every age.

Materials

* 1 yard Halloween-inspired panel print with four designs

* 1⁄2 yard solid orange (border No. 1)

* 3-1⁄4 yards solid black (border Nos. 2, 3, and 4; sashing)

* 3⁄4 yard each of green scroll print and orange hat print (prairie points, scallops)

* 1 yard multicolor dot (prairie points, border No. 5)

* 1⁄2 yard orange spiderweb print (border Nos. 3, 4, and 5; sashing)

* 3⁄8 yard green hat print (scallops)

* 1-1⁄8 yard multicolor stripe (border No. 5, binding)

* 1⁄2 yard multicolor word print (border No. 5)

* 4-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

* 78×85" batting

Finished quilt: 69-1⁄2 ×76-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

About Fabrics

This project started with a (now unavailable) panel from the Hocus Pocus collection by Deb Grogan for RJR Fabrics. The panel contained four rectangles with Hocus Pocus, Trick or Treat, Happy Halloween, and Boo to You motifs. To get a similar look, look for a panel that contains four rectangles, or use the space to highlight favorite Halloween fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the scallop pattern. Cut solid black 3-1⁄2×69-1⁄2" sashing strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From panel print, cut:

* 4--15-1⁄2 ×19" rectangles

From solid orange, cut:

* 8--1×19" border No. 1 strips

* 8--1×16-1⁄2" border No. 1 strips

From solid black, cut:

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×69-1⁄2" sashing strips

* 6--3-1⁄2 ×34" sashing strips

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×33-1⁄2" sashing strips

* 8--2-1⁄2 ×22" border No. 3 strips

* 8--2-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" border No. 3 strips

* 8--1-1⁄2 ×26" border No. 4 strips

* 8--1-1⁄2 ×22-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips

* 8--1-1⁄2 ×20" border No. 2 strips

* 8--1-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips

From green scroll print, cut:

* 26--4" squares

* 22 of Scallop Pattern

From orange hat print, cut:

* 13--4" squares

* 44 of Scallop Pattern

From multicolor dot, cut:

* 4--3-1⁄2 ×28" border No. 5 strips

* 4--3-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" border No. 5 strips

* 13--4" squares

From orange spiderweb print, cut:

* 17--3-1⁄2" squares

* 16--2-1⁄2" squares

* 16--1-1⁄2" squares

From green hat print, cut:

* 22 of Scallop Pattern

From multicolor stripe, cut:

* 8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×28" border No. 5 strips

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" border No. 5 strips

From multicolor word print, cut:

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×28" border No. 5 strips

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" border No. 5 strips

Assemble Center Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1, join solid orange 1×19" border No. 1 strips to long edges of a panel print 15-1⁄2 ×19" rectangle. Sew solid orange 1×16-1⁄2" border No. 1 strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward border No. 1.

100516573_d1_600.jpg

2. Add solid black 1-1⁄2 ×20" border No. 2 strips to long edges of Step 1 unit. Sew solid black 1-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips to remaining edges to make a center unit. Press seams toward border No. 2. The center unit should be 18-1⁄2 ×22" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 with remaining panel print rectangles and border Nos. 1 and 2 strips to make four center units total.

Assemble and Add Border No. 3: Prairie Points

1. Fold a green scroll print 4" square in half diagonally with wrong side inside to make a triangle (Diagram 2). Fold triangle in half again and press to make a green prairie point. Repeat with remaining green scroll print 4" squares to make 26 green prairie points total.

100516574_d2_600.jpg

2. Using orange hat print 4" squares, repeat Step 1 to make 13 orange prairie points.

3. Using multicolor dot 4" squares, repeat Step 1 to make 13 multicolor dot prairie points.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, position four green prairie points and three orange prairie points on one long edge of a solid black 2-1⁄2 ×22" border No. 3 strip. Space prairie points evenly, overlapping adjacent edges with all double-fold edges facing in the same direction. Once you are satisfied with placement, pin in place. Machine-baste prairie points to border strip with a scant 1⁄4" seam to make a long prairie point border No. 3 strip.

100516575_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to photo for placement, and using four orange prairie points and three green prairie points, repeat Step 4 to make a second long prairie point border No. 3 strip.

6. Referring to photo for placement, use three orange prairie points, three green prairie points, and a solid black 2-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" border No. 3 strip to make a short prairie point border No. 3 strip. Repeat to make a second short prairie point border No. 3 strip.

7. Sew orange spiderweb print 2-1⁄2" squares to ends of each short prairie point border No. 3 strip (Diagram 4). Press seams toward orange spiderweb print squares.

100516576_d4_600.jpg

8. Add long prairie point border No. 3 strips to long edges of a center unit (Diagram 5). Press seams toward center unit. Join Step 7 strips to remaining edges to make a prairie point center unit. Press seams as before.

100516577_d5_600.jpg

9. Using remaining green prairie points, multicolor dot prairie points instead of orange, and a center unit, repeat steps 4–8 to make a second prairie point center unit.

Assemble and Add Border No. 3: Scallops

1. Sew together two green hat print scallop pieces along curved edges (Diagram 6). Clip along curved seam. Turn right side out; press to make a green hat scallop. Repeat to make 11 green hat scallops total.

100516578_d6_600.jpg

2. Using orange hat print scallop pieces, repeat Step 1 to make 22 orange scallops.

3. Using green scroll print scallop pieces, repeat Step 1 to make 11 green scroll scallops.

4. Referring to Assemble and Add Border No. 3: Prairie Points, Step 4, and using scallops instead of prairie points, position and baste three green hat scallops and three orange scallops on a solid black 2-1⁄2 ×22" border No. 3 strip to make a long scallop border No. 3 strip. Repeat to make a second long scallop border No. 3 strip, again referring to photo for placement.

5. Referring to photo and Assemble and Add Border No. 3: Prairie Points, Step 6, use three orange scallops and two green hat scallops to make a short scallop border No. 3 strip. Using two orange scallops and three green hat scallops, repeat to make a second short scallop border No. 3 strip. Referring to Assemble and Add Border No. 3: Prairie Points, Step 7, add orange spiderweb print 2-1⁄2" squares to ends of short scallop border No. 3 strips.

6. Add long scallop border No. 3 strips to long edges of a center unit (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add Step 5 strips to remaining edges to make a scallop center unit. Press seams toward center unit.

100516580_qad_600_0.jpg

7. Using remaining orange scallops, green scroll scallops instead of green hat scallops, and remaining center unit, repeat steps 4–6 to make a second scallop center unit.

Assemble and Add Border No. 4

1. Add solid black 1-1⁄2×26" border No. 4 strips to long edges of a prairie point center unit (Diagram 7). Press seams toward border No. 4.

100516579_d7_600.jpg

2. Sew orange spiderweb print 1-1⁄2" squares to ends of two solid black 1-1⁄2 ×22-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips (Diagram 7). Press seams toward orange spiderweb print squares.

3. Join Step 2 strips to short edges of the prairie point center unit. Press seams toward border No. 4.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to add border No. 4 strips to remaining prairie point center unit and two scallop center units (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

Assemble and Add Border No. 5

1. Add multicolor stripe 3-1⁄2 ×28" border No. 5 strips to long edges of a prairie point center unit (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward border No. 5.

2. Sew orange spiderweb print 3-1⁄2" squares to ends of each multicolor stripe 3-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" border No. 5 strip. Press seams toward orange spiderweb print squares.

3. Join Step 2 strips to short edges of prairie point center unit to make pieced panel A (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward border No. 5. The panel should be 30-1⁄2 ×34" including seam allowances.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, and using multicolor word print border No. 5 strips instead of multicolor stripe strips, repeat steps 1–3 to make a second pieced panel A.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, and using scallop center units, multicolor dot border No. 5 strips, and orange spiderweb print 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1–3 to make two B pieced panels.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out solid black 3-1⁄2 ×69-1⁄2", 3-1⁄2 ×34", and 3-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" sashing strips; pieced panels A and B; and remaining orange spiderweb print 3-1⁄2" square in five horizontal rows.

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward solid black sashing strips. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Christine Stainbrook machine-quilted a large swirl in the center of each panel print rectangle. She stitched in the ditch of each border No. 5 and solid black sashing strip.

3. Bind with multicolor stripe binding strips.