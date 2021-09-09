Deck your door or a wall with a wintry quilt featuring pine trees and a snowflake.

INSPIRED BY: A Walk in the Woods from designer Katie Hennagir

QUILT TESTER: Diane Tomlinson

FABRICS are from the Shimmer Frost collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott.

FINISHED QUILT: 21-1⁄2×48-1⁄2"

FINISHED BLOCKS: 12" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

2⁄3 yard total assorted white prints (blocks)

2⁄3 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks)

2⁄3 yard mottled blue (sashing, inner border, binding)

1⁄2 yard white snowflake print (outer border)

1-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

30×57" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted white prints, cut:

6—3-7⁄8" squares

4—3-1⁄2×5" rectangles

16—3-1⁄2" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

14—3-7⁄8" squares

4—3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

6—3-1⁄2" squares

From mottled blue, cut:

4—2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2—2×39-1⁄2" inner border strips

2—2×15-1⁄2" inner border strips

2—2×12-1⁄2" sashing strips

From white snowflake print, cut:

4—3-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

Assemble A Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1 . Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of assorted white print 3-7⁄8" squares and four assorted blue print 3-7⁄8" squares.

2 . Layer a marked white print square atop an unmarked blue print 3-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line to make two triangles. Press triangles open to make two white-blue triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 white-blue triangle-squares total.

Winter Woods

3 . Using marked blue print squares and remaining unmarked blue print 3-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make eight blue triangle-squares (Diagram 2).

Winter Woods

4 . Referring to Diagram 3, lay out two white print 3-1⁄2" squares, six white-blue triangle-squares, four blue triangle-squares, two white print 3-1⁄2×5" rectangles, and one blue print 3-1⁄2" square in four rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Block A. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second A block.

Winter Woods

Assemble B Block

1. Sew together a white print 3-1⁄2" square and a blue print 3-1⁄2" square to make Unit 1 (Diagram 4). The unit should be 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of Unit 1.

Winter Woods

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of remaining assorted white print 3-1⁄2" squares.

3. Align a marked white print square with one end of a blue print 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 5; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle. Repeat with opposite end of rectangle to make Unit 2. The unit should be 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of Unit 2.

Winter Woods

4. Sew together one each of units 1 and 2 to make Unit 3 (Diagram 6). The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of Unit 3.

Winter Woods

5. Referring to Diagram 7 for unit orientation, sew together all four of Unit 3 in pairs. Join pairs to make Block B. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Winter Woods

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and mottled blue 2×12-1⁄2" sashing strips in a row. Sew row together to make quilt center; press seams toward sashing. The quilt center should be 12-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Winter Woods

2. Sew mottled blue 2×39-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add mottled blue 2×15-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border.

3. Piece and cut white snowflake print 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2—3-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" outer border strips

2—3-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border to complete quilt.

Finish Quilt

Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.