Winter Stardust

Appliquéd shooting stars encircle a field of pieced star blocks on this wall hanging. Set amid a navy print background, the stars seem to twinkle.

Designer: Terry Clothier Thompson

Materials

1-7⁄8 yards navy print (blocks, border, binding)

1-3⁄4 yards pink print (blocks, appliqués)

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities specified for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay the fusible web, paper side up, over the appliqué patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each piece roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible-web shapes onto the wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out the fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From navy print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--5-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" border strips

2--5-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" border strips

12--6-1⁄2" setting squares

26--3-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 104 triangles total

52--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink print, cut:

26--3-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 104 triangles total

13--2-1⁄2" squares

12 of Pattern A

36 of Pattern B

36 of Pattern C

Assemble Hourglass Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a navy print triangle and a pink print triangle to make a triangle pair. Press seam open to minimize bulk when blocks are joined later. Repeat with remaining triangles to make 104 triangle pairs total.

100009206_new-d1_600.jpg

2. Pinning through the center seams to align, sew together two triangle pairs to make an hourglass unit (Diagram 2). Press seams open. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 52 hourglass units total.

100009206_new-d2_600.jpg

Assemble Star Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out four hourglass units, four navy print 2-1⁄2" squares, and one pink print 2-1⁄2" square in three rows.

100009206_blad_600.jpg

2. Join pieces in each row. Press seams toward 2-1⁄2" squares. Join rows to make a star block. Press seams in opposite directions. The star block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 13 star blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 13 star blocks and 12 navy print 6-1⁄2" setting squares in rows.

100009208_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks and setting squares in each row. Press seam allowances toward setting squares. Join rows to make the quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew short navy print border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Then add long navy print border strips to remaining edges to complete the quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Appliqué Border

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram and photograph, and starting in one corner of the border, lay out 12 pink print A pieces, 36 pink print B pieces, and 36 pink print C pieces. (Note: Be sure to tuck the ends of the B pieces under the A pieces and each C piece.) When you are pleased with the arrangement, fuse the pieces in place.

100009207_apd_600.jpg

2. Using matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch the pieces in place.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Pam Mayfield stitched an allover loopy design across the quilt.

3. Use navy print binding strips to bind quilt.