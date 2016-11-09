Winter Flurries

Capture the feeling of winter with a whimsical snowman wall hanging.

Designer: Tammy Johnson of Joined at the Hip

Materials

1⁄4 yard white-and-silver print (blocks, appliqués)

1⁄4 yard blue print (blocks, appliqué foundation)

6×8" piece blue plaid (sashing)

3--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted blue tone-on-tones (appliqué foundation)

1⁄4 yard white tone-on-tone (appliqués)

Scraps of light brown, black, orange, and assorted red tone-on-tones (appliqués)

5" square green tone-on-tone

1×18" strip mottled brown

1⁄4 yard blue polka dot (inner border)

1⁄4 yard dark blue flannel (outer border)

1⁄4 yard dark blue print (binding)

3⁄4 yard backing fabric

27×41" batting

Lightweight fusible web

5--3⁄8"- to 1⁄2"-diameter buttons: assorted black (snowman)

24--3⁄8"-diameter buttons: assorted white (blocks)

Metallic thread: silver

Perle cotton No. 8: black

Finished quilt: 20-1⁄2 ×34-1⁄2"

Finished block: 4" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace patterns the number of times indicated in the cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings.

2. Cut out each fusible-web piece roughly 1⁄4" outside drawn line. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out each shape on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

3. From fusible web, cut a 4-1⁄2" square and a 3⁄4×17" strip. Fuse to wrong side of green tone-on-tone 5" square and mottled brown 1×18" strip; let cool.

From white-and-silver print, cut:

6 of Pattern A

24--1-1⁄2" squares

From blue print, cut:

1--5-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle

6--4-1⁄2" squares

From blue plaid, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From assorted blue tone-on-tones, cut:

1--5-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" rectangle

2--5-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

2--5-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles

1--5-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle

From white tone-on-tone, cut:

1 each of patterns D, E, and F

2 of Pattern I

From light brown tone-on-tone, cut:

1 each of patterns B and C

From black tone-on-tone, cut:

1 each of patterns G and H

2 of Pattern J

From orange tone-on-tone, cut:

1 of Pattern K

From assorted red tone-on-tones, cut:

1 each of patterns L, M, N, and O

From fused green tone-on-tone, cut:

8--1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" strips

From fused mottled brown, cut:

1--1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" strip

From blue polka dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×30-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" inner border strips

From dark blue flannel, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×34-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" outer border strips

From dark blue print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white-and-silver print 1-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked white-and-silver print 1-1⁄2" square with one corner of a blue print 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

3. Repeat Step 2 to add marked squares to remaining three corners of blue print square to make a Snowball unit (Diagram 1). The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100526605_d1_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six Snowball units total.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, position a white-and-silver print A snowflake on a Snowball unit and fuse in place to make a snowflake block. Repeat to make six snowflake blocks total.

100526606_d2_600.jpg

6. Using silver metallic thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each snowflake shape.

7. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join three snowflake blocks and two blue plaid 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" sashing rectangles to make a snowflake row. Press seams away from blocks. The row should be 14-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second snowflake row.

100526607_qad_600_1.jpg

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted blue tone-on-tone and blue print rectangles in four rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make appliqué foundation. Press seams in one direction. The appliqué foundation should be 14-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, arrange green tone-on-tone 1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" strips, mottled brown 1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" strip, and B–O pieces on appliqué foundation; fuse in place.

3. Using matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué shape.

4. Sew snowflake rows to top and bottom edges of appliqué foundation to make quilt center. Press seams toward appliqué foundation. The quilt center should be 14-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew short blue polka dot inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long blue polka dot inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Sew short dark blue flannel outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long dark blue flannel outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Tammy Johnson used silver metallic thread to machine-quilt a swirling design in the quilt's center, randomly adding snowflake motifs. Using light blue thread, she quilted a loop design in the inner border. The outer border has a wave motif quilted with dark blue thread.

3. Bind with dark blue print binding strips.

4. Referring to photo, hand-sew assorted black buttons on snowman. Hand-sew four assorted white buttons on each snowflake appliqué.

5. Using black perle cotton, stitch a French knot to make the bird's eye and six French knots to make the snowman's mouth. To make a French knot, bring needle up at A (French Knot Diagram). Wrap perle cotton around needle tip twice without twisting it. Bring needle back down at B, about 1⁄16" away from A, and bring perle cotton through to back smoothly.

100526608_french-knot_600.jpg