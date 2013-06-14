Window Pane Wall Hanging

Inspired by Crossing from Designers Bill Kerr and Weeks Ringle of FunQuilts

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

18x22" piece (fat quarter) each pink large floral, pink print, and green print (blocks)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) each pink-and-green dot, green tone-on-tone, and pink small floral (blocks)

1/4 yard solid black (sashing)

7/8 yard black print (blocks, binding)

1-1/3 yards backing fabric

42x46" batting

Finished quilt: 36x40"

Finished block: 8-1/2x9-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each pink large floral, pink print, and green print, cut:

8--4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangles

From each pink-and-green dot, green tone-on-tone, and pink small floral, cut:

4--4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangles

From solid black, cut:

3--1x36" sashing strips

12--1x10" sashing rectangles

From black print, cut:

50--2-1/2x42" binding strips

8--9x5-1/4" rectangles

4--4-3/4x10" rectangles

4--4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangles

Assemble Blocks

Lay out the pieces on a design wall before assembling blocks, then number the pieces with chalk so you can remember where they go when sewing.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together long edges of a black print 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangle and a pink large floral 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangle. Press seam toward black print. Sew joined rectangles to a black print 9x51/4" rectangle to make Block A. Press seam toward black print large rectangle. Block A should be 9x10" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Block A.

img_window-panelg_3.jpg

2. Reversing placement of 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangles, repeat Step 1 to make two B blocks (Diagram 2).

img_window-panelg_3a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together long edges of a pink print 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangle and a green print 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangle; press seam in one direction. Sew joined rectangles to a black print 9x5-1/4" rectangle to make Block C. Press seam toward black print rectangle. Block C should be 9x10" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four C blocks total.

img_window-panelg_3b.jpg

4. Sew together short edges of a green print 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangle and a pink print 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangle (Diagram 4). Press seam in one direction. Sew joined rectangles to a black print 4-3/4x10" rectangle to make Block D. Press seam toward black print rectangle. Block D should be 9x10" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four D blocks total.

Window Pane Wall Hanging

5. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out two pink small floral 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangles, one pink-and-green dot 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangle, and one pink large floral 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangle in pairs. Sew each pair together. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make Block E. Press seam in one direction. Block E should be 9x10" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second E block.

Window Pane Wall Hanging

6. Using two green tone-on-tone 4-3/4x5-1/4" rectangles instead of the pink small floral rectangles, repeat Step 5 to make two F blocks (Diagram 6).

Window Pane Wall Hanging

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and solid black 1x10" sashing rectangles in four rows. Sew together pieces in each row; press seams toward sashing rectangles.

img_window-panelg_4.jpg

2. Lay out rows and solid black 1x36" sashing strips, using pins or chalk marks to align rows carefully so sashing rectangles line up. Join rows and sashing strips to complete quilt top. Press seams toward sashing strips.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.