Windmills and Flowers Wall Hanging

Inspired by "Blossoms in the Breeze" from designer Linda Lum DeBono

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted green prints (appliqué foundations)

1/4 yard each green stripe, brown tone-on-tone, and assorted orange florals (Windmill blocks)

3--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted orange prints (flower appliqués)

10" square of brown polka dot (flower center appliqués)

1-1/8 yard brown floral (border, binding)

1-1/2 yards backing fabric

41x52" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Lightweight tear-away stabilizer

Finished quilt: 34-1/2x46-1/2"

Finished blocks: 12" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Pattern" for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Use a pencil to trace patterns A and B three times each onto paper side of fusible web, leaving at least 1/2" between traced shapes.

2. Cut out each shape roughly 1/4" outside drawn line. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse to wrong side of assorted prints. Cut out each fabric shape on drawn line.

From assorted green prints, cut:

3--14" squares for appliqué foundations

From green stripe, cut:

2--3-1/2x42" strips

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

2--3-1/2x42" strips

From assorted orange florals, cut:

2--3-1/2x42" strips

From each assorted orange print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From brown polka dot, cut:

3 of Pattern B

From brown floral, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--5-1/2x36-1/2" border strips

2--5-1/2x34-1/2" border strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Position an assorted orange print A piece and a brown polka dot B piece on a green print 14" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

img_windmillsflowerslg_3.jpg

2. Place a large square of stabilizer on wrong side of fused square. Using brown thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each shape.

3. Centering design, trim appliquéd foundation to 12-1/2" square including seam allowances to make an appliquéd block.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make three appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Pieced Blocks

1. Sew together green stripe, brown tone-on-tone, and orange floral 3-1/2x42" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into four 9-1/2" squares.

img_windmillsflowerslg_4a.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, cut each square in half diagonally in the same direction to make eight pieced triangles. Designate the four triangles on the left A and the four triangles on the right B.

img_windmillsflowerslg_4b.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, join four A triangles in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make Windmill Block A. Press seam in one direction. Trim block to 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_windmillsflowerslg_4c.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 with B triangles to make Windmill Block B.

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make three Windmill blocks total. (Quiltmaker Laura Boehnke made four blocks, then chose her favorite three for the quilt top. She set aside the remaining one for another project.)

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appliquéd blocks and Windmill blocks. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward appliquéd blocks.

img_windmillsflowerslg_5.jpg

2. Join rows to make a quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 24-1/2x36-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew brown floral 5-1/2x36-1/2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add brown floral 5-1/2x34-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.