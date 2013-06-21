Wild Triangle-Squares Wall Hanging

A subtle safari feeling emerges from this wall hanging using the Kalahari collection of Artisan Batiks by Lunn Studios for Robert Kaufman Fabrics. The batiks in the center square have limited contrast, blending for a watercolor effect. To see this project made with different fabrics, see page six.

Inspired by "Checkerboard Square" from designer Sheila Sinclair Snyder

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3/8 yard each light green batik and orange batik (center square)

5/8 yard each green batik and brown batik (background)

1 yard rust batik (border, binding)

2-3/4 yards backing fabric

49x57" batting

Finished quilt: 42-1/2x50-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each of light green batik and orange batik, cut:

16--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 triangles total

From each of green batik and brown batik, cut:

4--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

20--4-1/2" squares

From rust batik, cut:

2--5-1/2x42-1/2" border strips

2--5-1/2x40-1/2" border strips

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Sew together a light green batik triangle and an orange batik triangle to make a light green triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press seam toward orange triangle. The triangle-square should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 light green triangle-squares total.

img_triangle-squares_3.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 using light green batik triangles and green batik triangles to make 10 green triangle-squares (Diagram 2). Press seams toward green batik triangles.

img_triangle-squares_3a.jpg

3. Repeat Step 1 using orange batik triangles and brown batik triangles to make 10 brown triangle-squares (Diagram 3). Press seams toward brown batik triangles.

img_triangle-squares_3b.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out triangle-squares, green batik 4-1/2" squares, and brown batik 4-1/2" squares in 10 horizontal rows. Rotate triangle-squares as shown so their diagonal seams create diamond shapes, and alternate the green and brown batik 4-1/2" squares in a checkerboard pattern.

img_triangle-squares_4.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1/2x40-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew rust batik short border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add rust batik long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with rust batik binding strips.

Adapt the Design

Designer Shelia Sinclair Snyder used 2" squares and triangle-squares to make a smaller (16-1/2x20-1/2") version.

It's easy to adapt this design by simply changing the size of the squares and triangle-squares. The number of pieces to cut and assembly steps remain the same. Adjusting the scale of the pieces proportionately allows the center square to retain its prominence no matter the quilt size.

Click on "Download this Project" above for a chart with measurements to make this quilt in alternates sizes.