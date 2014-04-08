Baby rickrack adds playfulness and dimension to this cute, seasonal wall hanging.

Designer: Tammy Johnson of Joined at the Hip

Materials

1⁄2 yard solid dark tan (blocks)

5--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted ecru prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard pink print (sashing, inner border)

3⁄4 yard tan-and-pink dot (sashing squares, outer border, binding)

1⁄8 yard each of ecru, black, and pink felted wool (appliqués)

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

38×44" batting

Machine-quilting thread: pink, ecru, black

3 yards ecru baby rickrack

Embroidery floss: pink

Finished quilt: 31-1⁄2×37-1⁄2"

Finished block: 7×9"

Quantities are for 42"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To felt wool, machine-wash it with a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry on high heat and steam-press.

From solid dark tan, cut:

9--3-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles

18--3-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted ecru print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles (you'll use 18 of the 20 cut)

8--2-1⁄2" squares (you'll use 36 of the 40 cut)

2--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles (you'll use 9 of the 10 cut)

From pink print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×23-1⁄2" inner border strips

6--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" sashing strips

6--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" sashing strips

From tan-and-pink dot, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" outer border strips

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

4--1-1⁄2" sashing squares

From ecru wool, cut:

18 of Pattern A

From black wool, cut:

18 of Pattern B

From pink wool, cut:

9 of Pattern C

Assemble Blocks

The following instructions result in one bunny block (use matching ecru print pieces for each block). Repeat the assembly instructions to make nine bunny blocks total.

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of four ecru print 2-1⁄2" squares.

2. Align a marked ecru print 2-1⁄2" square with bottom left-hand corner of a solid dark tan 3-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on marked line and trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle; press seam toward solid dark tan rectangle.

100234605_600.jpg

3. Align and sew a second marked ecru print 2-1⁄2" square to opposite corner of the solid dark tan rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of drawn line). Trim and press as before to make a left ear unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100234606_600.jpg

4. Align and sew a marked ecru print 2-1⁄2" square to upper left-hand corner of a solid dark tan 3-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle. Trim and press as before. Add a second marked ecru print 2-1⁄2" square to opposite corner of the solid dark tan rectangle. Trim and press as before to make a right ear unit (Diagram 3).

diagram3et_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out left and right ear units, an ecru print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle, two ecru print 2-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles, and a solid dark tan 3-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangle in two rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press all seams toward center.

100234609_600.jpg

6. Join rows to make a bunny block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 7-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out two ecru wool B eyes, two black wool A eyes, and a pink wool C nose on a bunny block; pin in place.

100234610_600.jpg

2. Cut two 6" pieces of ecru baby rickrack, cross in an X, and place behind pink wool C nose. Hand-stitch rickrack to bunny block where pieces intersect.

3. Baste appliqué pieces in place. Using threads that match each appliqué piece, machine-blanket-stitch around all edges, working from bottom layer to top.

4. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, use pink embroidery floss to make a 1-1⁄2"-long straight stitch just below the nose appliqué.Secure the straight stitch with tiny tack stitches to complete an appliquéd bunny block (Tack Stitch Diagram).

100234613_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make nine appliquéd bunny blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appliquéd bunny blocks, pink print sashing strips, and tan-and-pink dot sashing squares in five rows.

100234611_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 23-1⁄2×29-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew pink print 1-1⁄2×23-1⁄2" inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add pink print 1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Sew tan-and-pink dot 3-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add tan-and-pink dot 3-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Tammy Johnson stitched a stipple-and-loop design in the ecru print background of each bunny block and in the outer border (Quilting Diagram). She also stitched a wavy line in the sashing strips and inner border and quilted an X in each sashing square.

3. Bind with tan-and-pink dot binding strips.