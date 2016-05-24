What's the Buzz?

Combine whimsical bird and floral appliqués with playful pieced blocks for a sweet-as-can-"bee" quilt.

Designer: Wendy Sheppard

Materials

5⁄8 yard solid yellow (blocks)

1⁄2 yard each of yellow bee print and yellow paw print (blocks)

7⁄8 yard blue tone-on-tone (blocks)

1⁄2 yard red print (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard yellow pin dot (appliqués)

1⁄8 yard each of black print and green print (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard solid brown (inner border)

1 yard blue print (outer border, binding)

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47×59" batting

Lightweight, iron-on fusible web

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2×50-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for Piecing

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer the dots marked on the pattern pieces to the templates, then to the fabric pieces. The dots are matching points and are necessary when joining the pieces. Combine templates and rotary cutting for quick, accurate pieces. Rotary-cut strips in specified widths, then refer to the Cutting Diagram and use the templates to cut A and B pieces from the strips.

From solid yellow, cut:

9--2×42" strips, cutting strips into 140 of Pattern A

From yellow bee print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips, cutting strips into 40 of Pattern B

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

7--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips, cutting strips into 68 of Pattern B

From yellow paw print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips, cutting strips into 32 of Pattern B

Cut Fabrics for Appliquéing

To use fusible web for appliquéing patterns C through I, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns C through I. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From red print, cut:

5 of Pattern I

2 of Pattern I reversed

10 each of patterns C and D

From yellow pin dot, cut:

10 each of patterns C and D

From black print, cut:

20 of Pattern E

From green print, cut:

10 each of patterns F, G, and H

From solid brown, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

From blue print, cut:

5--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block gather four solid yellow A triangles and four yellow bee print B pieces.

2. Matching dots, sew a solid yellow A triangle to one edge of a yellow bee print B piece to make a block unit (Diagram 1). Press seam toward B piece. Repeat to make four block units total.

100006288_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four block units in pairs. Press seams open. Join pairs to make a yellow bee print block. Press seam open. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100006289_d2_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 10 yellow bee print blocks total.

5. Using solid yellow A triangles and blue tone-on-tone B pieces, repeat steps 1–3 to make 17 yellow-and-blue blocks (Diagram 3).

100006290_d3_600.jpg

6. Using solid yellow A triangles and yellow paw print B pieces, repeat steps 1–3 to make eight yellow paw print blocks (Diagram 4).

100006291_d4_600.jpg

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Block A Appliqué Placement Diagram and Quilt Assembly Diagram, position one each of red print C and D flowers; one each of yellow pin dot C and D flowers; two black print E flower centers; and one each of green print F, G, and H leaves atop a yellow-and-blue block. Fuse all pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

100006292_apda_600.jpg

2. Using thread to match each appliqué and a blanket stitch, machine-stitch around each shape to make Block A.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 10 A blocks total.

4. Referring to Block B Appliqué Placement Diagram, position a red print I bird in center of a yellow-and-blue block. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions.

100006293_apdb_600.jpg

5. Using red thread and a blanket stitch, machine-stitch around shape to make Block B.

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make five B blocks total.

7. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, and using red print I reversed birds and remaining yellow-and-blue blocks, repeat steps 4 and 5 to make two reversed B blocks.

100006294_qad_600_0.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out pieced and appliquéd blocks in seven horizontal rows.

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward appliquéd blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece solid brown 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Join long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece blue print 3-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Join short outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Wendy Sheppard machine-quilted loops and swirls in the center of each block to mimic stems and vines and stitched winding flowers in the outer border.

3. Bind with blue print binding strips.