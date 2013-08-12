What a Treat

Use precut batik strips in bubblegum pink and chocolate brown for a sweet-as-can-be wall quilt. Fabrics are from the Tonga Mocha Kiss collection from Timeless Treasures Fabrics .

Add It Up Color Option

Add It Up Color Option

Inspired by Add It Up from designer Wendy Barker Paull

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

7--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted brown batiks (blocks)

9--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted cream batiks (blocks)

16--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted pink batiks (blocks)

1⁄2 yard dark brown batik (binding)

2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown batiks, cut:

16--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

36--2-1⁄2" squares

From cream batiks, cut:

16--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

56--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink batiks, cut:

16--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

205--2-1⁄2" squares

From dark brown batik, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out five brown batik 2-1⁄2" squares and four cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows.

additup_d1.jpg

2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams toward brown batik squares. Join rows to make Block A. Press seams toward middle row. Block A should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four A blocks total.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out nine assorted pink batik 2-1⁄2" squares in three rows. Repeat Step 2 to make Block B. Repeat to make 20 B blocks total.

additup_d2.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, join two assorted pink batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles and one assorted cream batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block C. Press seams toward pink batik rectangles. Block C should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight C blocks total.

additup_d3.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4, repeat Step 5 using two assorted brown batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles and one assorted cream batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block D. Repeat to make eight D blocks total.

additup_d4.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 5, repeat steps 1 and 2 using five assorted pink batik 2-1⁄2" squares and four assorted cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares to make Block E. Repeat to make five E blocks total.

additup_d5.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 6, repeat steps 1 and 2 using five assorted cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares and four assorted brown batik 2-1⁄2" squares to make Block F. Repeat to make four F blocks total.

additup_d6.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in seven horizontal rows.

additup_qad.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.