What a Treat
Use precut batik strips in bubblegum pink and chocolate brown for a sweet-as-can-be wall quilt. Fabrics are from the Tonga Mocha Kiss collection from Timeless Treasures Fabrics.
Inspired by Add It Up from designer Wendy Barker Paull
Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
- 7--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted brown batiks (blocks)
- 9--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted cream batiks (blocks)
- 16--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted pink batiks (blocks)
- 1⁄2 yard dark brown batik (binding)
- 2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric
- 51" square batting
Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2" square
Finished blocks: 6" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From brown batiks, cut:
- 16--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 36--2-1⁄2" squares
From cream batiks, cut:
- 16--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 56--2-1⁄2" squares
From pink batiks, cut:
- 16--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 205--2-1⁄2" squares
From dark brown batik, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out five brown batik 2-1⁄2" squares and four cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows.
2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams toward brown batik squares. Join rows to make Block A. Press seams toward middle row. Block A should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four A blocks total.
4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out nine assorted pink batik 2-1⁄2" squares in three rows. Repeat Step 2 to make Block B. Repeat to make 20 B blocks total.
5. Referring to Diagram 3, join two assorted pink batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles and one assorted cream batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block C. Press seams toward pink batik rectangles. Block C should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight C blocks total.
6. Referring to Diagram 4, repeat Step 5 using two assorted brown batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles and one assorted cream batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block D. Repeat to make eight D blocks total.
7. Referring to Diagram 5, repeat steps 1 and 2 using five assorted pink batik 2-1⁄2" squares and four assorted cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares to make Block E. Repeat to make five E blocks total.
8. Referring to Diagram 6, repeat steps 1 and 2 using five assorted cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares and four assorted brown batik 2-1⁄2" squares to make Block F. Repeat to make four F blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in seven horizontal rows.
2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.
3. Join rows to make quilt top; press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with dark brown batik binding strips.