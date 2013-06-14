Weather Vane

North, south, east or west, working with wool for appliqué is best-for some quilters. Why? It's easy to handle, doesn't fray, and is quite forgiving. Give it a try on this charming wool wall hanging.

Quilt designer: Debbie Busby

Photographer: Perry Struse

Materials

1/2 yard tan felted wool (appliqué foundations)

15" square each of red and black felted wool (appliqués)

12x15" piece brown felted wool (appliqués)

6" square yellow felted wool (appliqués)

3" square white felted wool (appliqués)

1/2 yard red polka dot (sashing strips)

27x33" piece dark gray print (backing/self-binding)

29x35" batting

Embroidery floss: black, white

Freezer paper

Finished quilt: 25-1/2x31-1/2"

Unless otherwise indicated, quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. To download full-size patterns, click "Download this project " at left.

To use freezer paper for cutting appliqué shapes, complete the following steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out freezer-paper shapes roughly 1/4" outside the traced lines.

2. Using a hot, dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny side down, onto right side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off freezer paper.

From tan wool, cut:

4--10x13" rectangles

From red wool, cut:

1 each of patterns A, E, E reversed, G, G reversed, P, R, T, X, Y, CC, EE, JJ, LL, and NN

2 of Pattern K

From black wool, cut:

3-1/4x41/2" tail feather strips for block B

1 each of patterns C, I, J, L, M reversed, Q, V, W, AA, II, KK, and MM

2 each of patterns M, N, O, HH

8 of Pattern GG

From brown wool, cut:

1 of Pattern Z

41 of Pattern B

From yellow wool, cut:

1 each of patterns F, H, U, and DD

2 each of patterns S, FF

From white wool, cut:

3 of Pattern BB

14 of Pattern D

From red polka dot, cut:

3--21/2x25" sashing strips

6--21/2x13" sashing strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Block A on the Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appropriate pieces for block A on a tan wool 10x13" appliqué foundation. Baste all pieces in place.

img_weathervane_2lg.jpg

2. Using one strand of black embroidery floss and working from bottom layer to top, whipstitch each piece to its foundation to make appliquéd block A.

3. Referring to Block B on Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appropriate pieces for block B on a second tan wool 10x13" appliqué foundation. Baste all pieces in place. Whipstitch each piece in place with one strand of black floss. Use three strands of white floss to make cross-stitches on rooster body to make appliquéd block B.

4. Referring to Block C on Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appropriate pieces for block C on a third tan wool 10x13" appliqué foundation. Baste all pieces in place. Whipstitch each piece in place with one strand of black floss to make appliquéd block C.

5. Referring to Block D on Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appropriate pieces for block D on remaining tan wool 10x13" appliqué foundation. Baste all pieces in place. Whipstitch each piece in place with one strand of black floss. Use three strands of white floss to make cross-stitches on rooster body to make appliquéd block D.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out red polka dot sashing strips and the appliquéd blocks in five rows.

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips.

3. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams toward sashing strips.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Debbie Busby hand-quilted 1/4" inside each block and sashing strip. She also stitched in a diagonal grid pattern across the tan background of each block.