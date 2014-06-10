Watercolors

Using a range of blue and green batiks and prints gives the sense of a deep, impenetrable ocean.

Materials

To get the color gradation effect shown in the featured quilt, choose prints in a wide range of values; fabrics are listed from lightest to darkest.

9×22" piece (fat eighth) off-white print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard light green print (blocks, inner border)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) each of light blue batik, mint green print, dark mint green print, blue print, and multicolor print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard mottled teal (blocks)

1⁄3 yard dark teal print (blocks, middle border)

1⁄2 yard mottled dark blue (blocks, binding)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) dark aqua print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard navy blue batik (blocks, outer border)

1-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

56×40" batting

Finished quilt: 49-1⁄2×33-1⁄2"

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the order that follows in each section.

From light green print, cut:

2--1-1⁄4×42" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄4×24-1⁄2" inner border strips

From dark teal print, cut:

4--2-1⁄4×42" strips for middle border

From mottled dark blue, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

From navy blue batik, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

Cut and Assemble Blocks

These instructions make one block from two prints-a light and a dark. Using the specified fabrics, repeat the cutting and assembly instructions the number of times listed below to make blocks that range from lightest (Block A) to darkest (Block G).

1 of Block A (off-white print and light green print)

2 of Block B (light blue batik and mint green print)

3 of Block C (dark mint green print and multicolor print)

3 of Block D (blue print and mottled teal)

3 of Block E (dark teal print and mottled dark blue)

2 of Block F (mottled teal and mottled dark blue)

1 of Block G (dark aqua print and navy blue batik)

From light print and dark print each, cut:

1--6-7⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 large triangles total (you'll have 1 left over)

4--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total (you'll have 1 left over)

1. Sew together a light print small triangle and a dark print small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press seam toward dark triangle. The triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

apq307313_600.jpg

2. Lay out four triangle-squares, three light print small triangles, and three dark print small triangles in rows (Diagram 2). Sew together pieces in each row, then join rows to make a pieced small-triangle section. Press seams in one direction.

100227224_600.jpg

3. Sew a light print large triangle and a dark print large triangle to long edges of the pieced small-triangle section to make a block (Diagram 3). Press seams toward large triangles. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100227225_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks in rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100234069_600_0.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew short light green print inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long light green print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece dark teal print 2-1⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄4×45-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--2-1⁄4×26" middle border strips

3. Sew short dark teal print middle border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long dark teal print middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

4. Cut and piece navy blue batik 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×49-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2×29-1⁄2" outer border strips

5. Sew short navy blue batik outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long navy blue batik outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.