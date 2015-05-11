Warm Breeze

Warm up to a quilt made with cozy flannels and featuring bright pinwheels blowing across the center. The black in the border tones down the bright squares. Fabrics are from the Woolies Flannel 2015 collection by Bonnie Sullivan for Maywood Studio .

Inspired by Cartwheels from designer Gudrun Erla of GE Designs

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards cream print (blocks, inner border)

1-3⁄4 yard total assorted prints in blue, orange, yellow, purple, red, green, brown, and black (blocks, inner border, outer border)

1⁄2 yard black print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

61" square batting

Finished quilt: 52-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From cream print, cut:

8--4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

20--4-1⁄2" squares

4--2-1⁄2×12" strips

8--2-1⁄2" squares

8--1-1⁄2×12" strips

48--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

16--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted prints, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×36" strips

8--2-1⁄2×12" strips

108--2-1⁄2" squares

From black print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

4--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" squares

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together one cream print 2-1⁄2×12" strip, two assorted print 2-1⁄2×12" strips, and two cream print 1-1⁄2×12" strips to make Strip Set A. Repeat to make four A strip sets total. Cut each strip set into four 2-1⁄2"-wide A segments for 16 A segments total.

100588216_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together two cream print 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles and an A segment to make Unit A (Diagram 2). The unit should be 4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 A units total (four sets of four matching units).

100588217_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together two assorted print 2-1⁄2×36" strips to make Strip Set B (Diagram 3). Repeat to make four B strips sets total.

100588218_d3_600.jpg

4. Cut each B strip set into four 8-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" B segments (Diagram 4) for 16 B segments total. Group B segments in sets of four matching segments for blocks.

100588219_d4_600.jpg

5. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 16 cream print 4-1⁄2" squares.

6. Align a marked cream print square with one end of a B segment (Diagram 5). Sew on marked line; trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open to make Unit B. The unit should be 4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 B units total (four sets of four matching units).

100588220_d5_600.jpg

7. Gather four nonmatching A units (one from each strip set) and four matching B units. Sew together one A unit and one B unit to make a quarter block (Diagram 6; note position of wider cream print in A unit and orientation of angled seam in B unit). The quarter block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four quarter blocks total.

100588221_d6_600.jpg

8. Sew together quarter blocks in pairs (Diagram 7; note orientation of each quarter block). Join pairs to make a block, which should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100588222_d7_600.jpg

9. Repeat steps 7 and 8 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in two rows, rotating every other block so seams abut.

100588227_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together one cream print 2-1⁄2" square, two assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares, and two cream print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles to make a C segment. Repeat to make eight C segments total.

100588245_d8_600.jpg

2. Sew together two cream print 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles and a C segment to make Unit C (Diagram 8). The unit should be 4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight C units total.

3. Sew together two cream print 4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles and two assorted C units to make a short inner border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram; note position of cream print squares in C units). Press seams in opposite direction than the quilt center is pressed. The strip should be 4-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

4. Join two cream print 4-1⁄2" squares, two assorted C units, and two cream print 4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles to make a long inner border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in the direction opposite from the direction the quilt center is pressed. The strip should be 4-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long inner border strip.

5. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

6. Cut and piece black print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

4--2-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" strips

4--2-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" strips

7. Sew together 20 assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a pieced row (Diagram 9). Add black print 2-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" strips to top and bottom edges of pieced row to make short outer border. The unit should be 6-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border.

100588223_d9_600.jpg

8. Sew together 22 assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a pieced row (Diagram 10). Add black print 2-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" strips to top and bottom edges of pieced row to make long outer border. The unit should be 6-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border.

100588224_d10_600.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 11 and Diagram 12, join two assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares and a black print 2-1⁄2" square to make a row. Repeat to make four rows total. Add a black print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to left-hand or right-hand edge of each row to make two each of Border Unit 1 and Border Unit 2. Each unit should be 4-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100588225_d11_600.jpg

100588226_d12_600.jpg

10. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join one each of Border Unit 1, Border Unit 2, and long outer border strip to make top outer border strip. Press seams open. The strip should be 6-1⁄2×52-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make bottom outer border strip.

11. Sew short outer border strips to side edges of quilt center. Add top and bottom outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.