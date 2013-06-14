Wall of Color

Inspired by Charming Addition from designer Kathie Holland

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

4-1⁄8-yard pieces and 10-1⁄4-yard pieces assorted solids (quilt center)

3⁄4 yard solid dark brown (binding)

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

53x51" batting

Finished quilt: 44-1⁄2x42-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted solids, cut 61 sets of:

5--2-1⁄2" squares

From scraps of assorted solids, cut 15 sets of:

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From scraps of assorted solids, cut:

15--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid dark brown, cut:

2--2-1⁄2x42-1⁄2" border strips

2--2-1⁄2x40-1⁄2" border strips

5--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Center Assembly Diagram, use a design wall to lay out all 2-1⁄2" squares in 19 horizontal rows of 20 squares each. Form plus signs from each set of five 2-1⁄2" squares, making half plus signs on edges from each set of four 2-1⁄2" squares. Fill open spaces between plus signs and half plus signs on edges with the 15 assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares.

wall-of-colorlg_3A.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2x38-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Sew solid dark brown 2-1⁄2x40-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add solid dark brown 2-1⁄2x42-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

wall-of-colorlg_3B.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.