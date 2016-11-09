Vintage Ornaments

Inspired by glass ornaments of yesteryear, this wall hanging captures a softer side of holiday decorating.

Designer: Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip

Materials

12--8-1⁄2" squares assorted tan prints (appliqué foundations)

7--8" squares assorted pink and red prints (ornaments, ornament stems)

7" square gray tone-on-tone (ornament accents)

Scraps of assorted pink, gold, and blue prints (ornament accents)

5--8" squares assorted blue and purple prints (ornaments, ornament stems)

1⁄4 yard red plaid (sashing rectangles)

Scrap of red dot (sashing squares)

1⁄4 yard red-and-pink plaid (inner border)

7⁄8 yard solid red (outer border, binding)

41×50" batting

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

12" piece blue 1⁄2"–wide rickrack

8" piece pink 1-1⁄2"–wide rickrack

8" piece red 1-1⁄2"–wide rickrack

14" piece brown 5⁄8"–wide rickrack

26" piece purple 1⁄2"–wide rickrack

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 34-1⁄2×43-1⁄2"

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web piece roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted pink and red prints, cut:

7 of Pattern A (1 each to match B, G, and I)

3 of Pattern B

2 each of patterns G and I

From gray tone-on-tone, cut:

12 of Pattern C

From scraps of pink, gold, and blue prints, cut:

2 each of patterns D, E, and F

1 each of patterns H, J, K, and L

From assorted blue and purple prints, cut:

5 of Pattern A (1 each to match B and G)

4 of Pattern B

1 of Pattern G

From red plaid, cut:

17--1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From red dot, cut:

6--1-1⁄2" sashing squares

From red-and-pink plaid, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×37-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" inner border strips

From red solid, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

From blue rickrack, cut:

2--6" pieces

From brown rickrack, cut:

1--6" piece

2--4" pieces

From purple rickrack, cut:

3--6" pieces

2--4" pieces

Appliqué Blocks

Designer Avis Shirer created three basic ornament shapes and embellished each block differently. She also varied the orientation of the ornaments in each of the blocks. Refer to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, before you iron any fused shapes to an appliqué foundation to make sure pieces are in the desired position.

100573043_qad_600_0.jpg

1. On an 8-1⁄2" assorted tan print square, arrange a pink or red print A ornament stem and a matching pink or red print B ornament. Add a gray tone-on-tone C ornament top. Fuse all pieces in place to make one ornament block.

2. Use remaining pink, red, blue, and purple print A, B, G, and I pieces to make 12 ornament blocks total.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, arrange D, E, F, H, J, K, and L pieces on ornament blocks; fuse in place.

4. Referring to Rickrack Twist Diagram, twist red and pink rickrack pieces together to make one piece.

100573042_d1_600.jpg

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram and using matching thread, sew blue, pink-and-red, brown, and purple rickrack pieces to ornament blocks. Trim excess rickrack, if needed.

6. Using matching thread, machine–blanket–stitch around each of the appliqués in each block. (Designer Avis Shirer sometimes does this step after the quilt is sandwiched together, making it part of the quilting process.)

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out ornament blocks, sashing rectangles, and sashing squares in seven rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press all seams toward sashing rectangles.

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press all seams toward sashing rectangles. The quilt center should be 26-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew short inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Cut and piece solid red 3-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄2 ×43-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" outer border strips

3. Sew short outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Avis quilted a loose stipple in the background of each ornament block, two parallel lines in the sashing rectangles and inner border, and diagonal lines in the outer border.

3. Bind with solid red binding strips.