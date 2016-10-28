Twisted Hearts

Everything is coming up pink in this wall hanging. Pink prints, florals, and stripes blend harmoniously, and variegated jumbo rickrack encircles each appliqué.

Designer: Avis Shirer from Joined at the Hip

Materials

3⁄4 yard dark pink print (appliqués, sashing, inner border, binding)

5⁄8 yard gold tone-on-tone (appliqué foundations)

1⁄2 yard pink print (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard pink stripe (sashing)

1⁄2 yard pink-and-green floral (outer border)

1 yard backing fabric

35×42" batting

1 yard lightweight fusible web

5-3⁄4 yards variegated blue jumbo rickrack

Machine-quilting or embroidery thread: variegated pink, light tan

Finished quilt: 28-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities specified for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over the appliqué patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape, cutting roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto the wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From dark pink print, cut:

4--2 -1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" inner border strips

12 of Pattern A

6--1-1⁄2" sashing squares

From gold tone-on-tone, cut:

12--6-1⁄2" squares

From pink print, cut:

12 of Pattern B

From pink stripe, cut:

17--10-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From pink-and-green floral, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×22-1⁄2" outer border strips

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out pink print B circle and dark pink print A heart on a gold tone-on-tone 6-1⁄2"-square appliqué foundation. Fuse in place to make a heart block. Repeat to make 12 heart blocks total.

100223065_apd_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 12 heart blocks, 17 pink stripe sashing rectangles, and six dark pink print sashing squares in rows.

100223066_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from sashing rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 20-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew short dark pink print inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Sew long dark pink print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew short pink-and-green floral outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Sew long pink-and-green floral outer border strips to remaining edges to complete the quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Using variegated pink thread, machine-blanket-stitch through all layers around heart appliqués.

3. Cut variegated rickrack into 17" strips. Referring to the photograph, pin rickrack strips around each pink B circle. Using light tan thread, machine-zigzag-stitch through center of each rickrack strip, overlapping ends to finish each circle.

4. Quilt as desired. Designer Avis Shirer stitched in the ditch around each block, sashing rectangle, sashing square, and inner border strip.

5. Use dark pink print binding strips to bind quilt.