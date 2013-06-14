Twisted Churn Dashes

Inspired by Blue Jeans & Bubble Gum from Collector Pam Buda of Heartspun Quilts

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/2 yard total assorted green and turquoise prints (blocks)

3/8 yard total assorted brown prints (blocks)

1/2 yard total blue stripe (setting and corner triangles and setting squares)

2/3 yard total brown circle print (border and binding)

1-1/8 yards backing fabric

38x45" batting

Finished quilt: 29-3/4x36-3/4"

Finished block: 5" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted green and turquoise prints, cut:

24--2-7/8" squares (12 sets of 2 matching pieces)

60--1-1/2" squares (12 sets of 5 matching pieces; match these sets to the 2-7/8" squares just cut)

From assorted brown prints, cut:

24--2-7/8" squares (12 sets of 2 matching pieces)

48--1-1/2" squares (12 sets of 4 matching pieces; match these sets to the 2-7/8" squares just cut)

From blue stripe, cut:

3--8-3/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 setting triangles total (you will use 10)

6--5-1/2" setting squares

2--4-1/2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From brown circle print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--4-1/2x29-3/4" border strips

2--4-1/2x28-3/4" border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one Churn Dash block, gather the following: two 2-7/8" squares and five 1-1/2" squares from the same green or turquoise print and two 1-1/2" squares and four 2-7/8" squares from the same brown print.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each green or turquoise print 2-7/8" square.

3. Layer each marked square atop a brown print 2-7/8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

4. Cut a pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units; press seams toward brown print to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining pair to make four matching triangle-squares total.

img_twisted-churnlg_3.jpg

5. Join a green or turquoise print 1-1/2" square and a brown print 1-1/2" square to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward brown print. The unit should be 1-1/2x2-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four rectangle units total.

img_twisted-churnlg_3a.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together triangle-squares, rectangle units, and remaining green or turquoise print 1-1/2" square in three rows. Press seams away from rectangle units. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_twisted-churnlg_3b.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make 12 Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Churn Dash blocks, blue print setting squares, and setting triangles in six diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting pieces. Join rows and press seams in one direction. Add corner triangles to complete quilt center; press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 21-3/8x28-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_twisted-churnlg_4.jpg

2. Sew brown circle print 4-1/2x28-3/4" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew brown circle print 4-1/2x29-3/4" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.