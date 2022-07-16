Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

Inspired by: Star Gazer from designer Leila Gardunia

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 37-1/2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

10" square each mottled dark gray, black pumpkin print, cream swirl print, and mottled orange (quilt center, border 1)

1/3 yard mottled light gray (quilt center, border 3)

3/4 yard black swirl print (quilt center, borders 1 and 2)

3/8 yard each mottled cream, black cat print, and mottled black (borders 2 and 4, binding)

1/4 yard orange bird print (border 2)

2-5/8 yards backing fabric

46"-square batting

Lightweight tracing paper or other foundation material of your choice

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From mottled dark gray, cut:

4—3-7/8" squares

From mottled light gray, cut:

1—7-1/4" square

2—2×33-1/2" strips for border 3

2—2×30-1/2" strips for border 3

From black swirl print, cut:

4—7-1/2" squares

1—7-1/4" square

4—6-7/8" squares

4—6-1/2" squares

4—3-7/8" squares

8—3-1/2" squares

From black pumpkin print, cut:

1—6-1/2" square

From cream swirl print, cut:

4—3-7/8" squares

From mottled orange, cut:

4—3-7/8" squares

From mottled cream, cut:

8—4-1/2×8-1/2" rectangles

From orange bird print, cut:

4—6-7/8" squares

From black cat print, cut:

2—2-1/2×37-1/2" strips for border 4

2—2-1/2×33-1/2" strips for border 4

From mottled black, cut:

4—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Center

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each mottled dark gray 3-7/8" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, align two marked mottled dark gray squares with opposite corners of mottled light gray 7-1/4" square. Sew a scant 1/4" from drawn lines on both sides of lines. Cut apart on drawn lines to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Press triangle units open.

Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

3. Referring to Diagram 3, align a marked mottled dark gray square with light gray corner of a triangle unit. Sew a scant 1/4" from each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line (Diagram 4). Press triangles open to make two gray Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 3-1/2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining triangle unit and remaining marked mottled dark gray square to make two additional gray Flying Geese units.

Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

4. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out black swirl print 3-1/2" squares, gray Flying Geese units, and black pumpkin print 6-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

Assemble and Add Border 1

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream swirl print and mottled orange 3-7/8" square.

2. Layer a marked cream swirl print square atop a black swirl print 3-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 6). Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two cream triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight cream triangle-squares total.

Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

3. Using marked mottled orange squares and black swirl print 7-1/4" square, repeat Assemble Quilt Center, steps 2 and 3, to make four black Flying Geese units (Diagram 7).

Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

4. Sew together two cream triangle-squares and a black Flying Geese unit to make a short border 1 strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward Flying Geese unit. The strip should be 3-1/2×12-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border 1 strip.

Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

5. Sew together two black swirl print 3-1/2" squares, two cream triangle-squares, and one black Flying Geese unit to make a long border 1 strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward Flying Geese unit. The strip should be 3-1/2×18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border 1 strip.

6. Sew short border 1 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border 1 strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward border 1. The quilt center now should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border 2

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Foundation Pattern.

1. Print or use a pencil to trace Foundation Pattern four times onto lightweight tracing paper (or other foundation material of your choice), tracing all lines and numbers.

2. Cut out each traced foundation pattern roughly 1/4" outside dashed lines to make four star point foundation papers.

3. Gather one star point foundation paper, one black swirl print 7-1/2" square (position 1) and two mottled cream 4-1/2×8-1/2" rectangles (positions 2 and 3). Working in numerical order, foundation-piece a star point unit (Diagram 8). Carefully remove foundation paper. The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four star point units total.

Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

4. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each orange bird print 6-7/8" square.

5. Referring to Assemble and Add Border 1, Step 2, use marked orange bird print squares and black swirl print 6-7/8" squares to make eight orange triangle-squares (Diagram 9). Each triangle-square should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Twinkling Halloween Wall Quilt

6. Sew together two orange triangle-squares and one star point unit to make a short border 2 strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward triangle-squares. The strip should be 6-1/2×18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border 2 strip.

7. Sew together two black swirl print 6-1/2" squares, two orange triangle-squares, and one star point unit to make a long border 2 strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward triangle-squares. The strip should be 6-1/2×30-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border 2 strip.

8. Sew short border 2 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border 2 strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward border 2. The quilt center now should be 30-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders 3 and 4

1. Sew mottled light gray 2×30-1/2" border 3 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add mottled light gray 2×33-1/2" border 3 strips to remaining edges (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward outer border. The quilt center now should be 33-1/2" square including seam allowances.

2. Sew black cat print 2-1/2×33-1/2" border 4 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black cat print 2-1/2×37-1/2" border 4 strips to remaining edges (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward outer border. The quilt center now should be 37-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter educator Denise Dowdrick used Pro-Stitcher quilt designs to fill the Flying Geese units with Block 10 Leaves, the large triangle squares with Chevron Cont., the star point black triangles with Continuous Curve Triangles, and the corner squares with Spider and Web (Quilting Diagram). In the cream star points, she stitched the Scroll Triangle design and added microquilting around it. She machine-quilted an orange peel design in the small triangle-squares. In the border, she added the Wacky Wiggle 5 Border design by Sue Patten.

3. Bind with mottled black binding strips.