Tropical Patches Wall Quilt

Inspired by Raspberry Mocha from designers Sarah Maxwell and Dolores Smith of Homestead Hearth

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

7/8 yard blue batik (border, binding)

3/8 yard light orange batik (border)

7/8 yard total assorted green batiks (blocks, border)

1-1/4 yards total assorted orange, blue, and brown batiks (blocks)

2-3/4 yards backing fabric

49" square batting

Finished quilt: 40-1/2" square

Finished blocks: 10" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows in each section.

From blue batik, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--3-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total

52--2-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 104 small triangles total

From light orange batik, cut:

8--2-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

48--2-1/4" squares

From assorted green batiks, cut:

28--4" squares

Cut and Assemble A Block

The following instructions result in one A block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make six A blocks total.

From each of two assorted green, orange, blue, or brown batiks, cut:

1--4-3/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total

2--3" squares

From a third assorted green, orange, blue, or brown batik, cut:

2--5-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total

1. Sew together assorted batik 3" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a small Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_3A.jpg

2. Sew together two contrasting batik small triangles to make Triangle A (Diagram 2). Press seam toward darker batik. Repeat to make a second Triangle A.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_3B.jpg

3. Reversing placement of pieces, repeat Step 2 to make two B triangles (Diagram 3).

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_3C.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew A triangles to opposite edges of small Four-Patch unit; press seams toward triangles. Add B triangles to remaining edges to make a block center; press seams toward triangles. The block center should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_3D.jpg

5. Sew batik large triangles to opposite edges of block center (Diagram 5). Add batik large triangles to remaining edges to make block A. Press all seams toward large triangles. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_3E.jpg

Cut and Assemble B Block

From each of two assorted green, orange, blue, or brown batiks, cut:

2--4" squares

From each of two other assorted green, orange, blue, or brown batiks, cut:

1--6-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 triangles total

1. Using batik 4" squares, repeat Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 1, to make a large Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances.

2. Sew together a triangle from each batik to make a pieced triangle (Diagram 6). Press seam toward darker batik. Repeat to make four identical pieced triangles total.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_4A.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 7, sew pieced triangles to opposite edges of large Four-Patch unit. Add pieced triangles to remaining edges to make block B. Press all seams toward pieced triangles. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_4B.jpg

Cut and Assemble C Block

The following instructions result in one C block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make two C blocks total.

From each of two assorted green, orange, blue, or brown batiks, cut:

2--4" squares

From a third assorted green, orange, blue, or brown batik, cut:

2--5-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

1. Using batik 4" squares, repeat Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 1, to make a large Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances.

2. Sew batik triangles to opposite edges of large Four-Patch unit (Diagram 8). Join batik triangles to remaining edges to make block C. Press all seams toward triangles. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_5.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A, B, and C blocks in three horizontal rows.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_6_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Border Segments

1. Sew together a blue batik small triangle and a light orange batik small triangle to make Segment 1 (Diagram 9). Press seam away from light orange triangle. Repeat to make six total of Segment 1. Reversing placement of pieces, repeat to make six of Segment 2.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_7A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 10, sew a blue batik small triangle to one edge of a light orange batik 2-1/4" square. Press seam toward triangle. Add a second blue batik small triangle to adjacent edge of square to make Segment 3. Press seam toward triangle. Repeat to make 44 total of Segment 3.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_7B.jpg

3. Sew a blue batik small triangle to one edge of a light orange batik 2-1/4" square. Press seam toward triangle. Add a light orange batik small triangle to adjacent edge to make Segment 4 (Diagram 11). Press seam toward triangle. Repeat to make a second Segment 4. Referring to Diagram 11 for placement, repeat to make two of Segment 5.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_7C.jpg

Assemble Border Units A-E

1. Referring to Diagram 12, join Segment 1 to one edge of an assorted green batik 4" square. Add Segment 3 to opposite edge of square. Press seams toward square. Sew Segment 2 to adjacent edge of square to make Unit A. Press seam toward square. Repeat to make four total of Unit A.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_8A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 13, join segments 2 and 3 to opposite edges of an assorted green batik 4" square. Add a blue batik large triangle to adjacent edge to make Unit B. Press all seams toward square. Repeat to make a second Unit B.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_8B.jpg

3. Sew a blue batik large triangle and Segment 4 to opposite edges of an assorted green batik 4" square (Diagram 14). Add Segment 1 to adjacent edge to make Unit C. Press all seams toward square. Repeat to make a second Unit C.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_8C.jpg

4. Add two of segment 3 to opposite edges of an assorted green batik 4" square to make Unit D (Diagram 15). Press seams toward square. Repeat to make 18 total of Unit D.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_8D.jpg

5. Sew segments 3 and 5 to opposite edges of an assorted green batik 4" square to make Unit E (Diagram 16). Press seams toward square. Repeat to make a second Unit E.

TROPICAL-PATCHES-WALL-QUILTlg_8E.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

Refer to Quilt Assembly Diagram, when sewing together border units. (Units are D units unless otherwise labeled in diagram.) When joining units, use a scant 1/4" seam.

1. Sew together two A units and four D units to make a side border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 5-1/2x30-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second side border strip.

2. Join one B unit, one E unit, five D units, and one C unit to make top border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 5-1/2x40-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make bottom border strip.

3. Join side border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add top and bottom border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.