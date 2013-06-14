Tropical Crossing Wall Hanging

Inspired by X's and O's from designer Lila Taylor Scott

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5/8 yard total assorted green batiks (blocks)

1/2 yard total assorted orange and red batiks (blocks)

1 yard total assorted light batiks in gray and cream (block backgrounds)

1 yard total assorted medium batiks in blue, gray, and green (block backgrounds)

1/2 yard total assorted yellow batiks (blocks)

1 yard total assorted dark blue batiks (blocks, outer border)

3/4 yard fuchsia batik (inner border, binding)

1/2 yard yellow-green batik (middle border)

3-1/3 yards backing fabric

59" square batting

Finished quilt: 50-1/2" square

Finished block: 20" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for The Triangle Pattern and to get tips for making and using templates.

From assorted green batiks, cut:

80--2-1/2" squares

From assorted orange and red batiks, cut:

64--2-1/2" squares

From assorted light batiks, cut 8 matching sets of:

2--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

4--2-1/2" squares

2 each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed

From assorted medium batiks, cut 8 matching sets of:

2--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

4--2-1/2" squares

2 each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed

From assorted yellow batiks, cut 16 matching sets of:

1 each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed

From assorted dark blue batiks, cut 16 matching sets of:

1 each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed

From remaining assorted dark blue batiks, cut:

Enough 2-1/2"-wide strips in lengths ranging from 8" to 11" to total 215" in length for outer border

From fuchsia batik, cut:

6--2-1/2x42" binding strips

5--1-1/2x42" strips for inner border

From yellow-green batik, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" strips for middle border

Assemble Nine-Patch Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out five assorted green batik 2-1/2" squares and four assorted orange and red batik 2-1/2" squares in three rows, alternating colors.

img_tropical-crossinglg_3.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward green batik squares. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press seams toward outer rows. The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 16 Nine-Patch units total.

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather a set of matching light or medium batik pieces (two 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles, four 2-1/2" squares, two of Triangle Pattern, and two of Triangle Pattern reversed), a set of matching yellow batik pieces (one each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed), and a set of matching dark blue batik pieces (one each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed).

2. Aligning marked matching points, sew together a light or medium batik triangle and a yellow batik triangle to make a yellow rectangle unit (Diagram 2). Press seam away from light or medium batik. The unit should be 4-1/2x2-1/2" including seam allowances. Using triangle reversed pieces, repeat to make a mirror-image yellow rectangle unit (Diagram 2).

img_tropical-crossinglg_4.jpg

3. Using dark blue batik triangle pieces, repeat Step 2 to make a pair of dark blue rectangle units.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out remaining light or medium batik pieces and rectangle units around a Nine-Patch unit.

img_tropical-crossinglg_4a.jpg

5. Join units in each row. Press seams toward rectangle units. Sew horizontal rows to top and bottom edges of Nine-Patch unit. Press seams toward Nine-Patch unit. Add vertical rows to remaining edges of Nine-Patch unit to make a block. Press seams open. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 16 blocks total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 4 for block rotation, sew together four blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions.

img_tropical-crossinglg_5.jpg

2. Join pairs to make an X block. Press seam open. The block should be 20-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four X blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together X blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make quilt center; press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_tropical-crossinglg_6.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece fuchsia batik 1-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x42-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x40-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece yellow-green batik 2-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--2-1/2x46-1/2" middle border strips

2--2-1/2x42-1/2" middle border strips

4. Sew short middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

5. Cut and piece assorted dark blue batik 2-1/2"-wide strips to make:

2--2-1/2x50-1/2" outer border strips

2--2-1/2x46-1/2" outer border strips

6. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.