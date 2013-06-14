Tropical Blooms Wall Hanging

Using fabrics from Whisperings by Alex Anderson and the Paulina collection, both for P&B Textiles, the black tone-on-tone background provides subtle movement, yet doesn't compete with the piecing or appliqué.

Inspired by "Summertime Blues" designer Jill Finley of Jillily Studio

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5--10" squares assorted orange prints (blocks, appliqués)

4--1/3-yard pieces assorted green prints (blocks, appliqués)

10" square green-and-black print (block)

8" square black print (blocks)

1-1/3 yards black tone-on-tone (blocks, setting and corner triangles, border Nos. 1 and 3)

1/4 yard multicolor small floral (border No. 2)

1-1/4 yards multicolor large floral (border No. 4, binding)

2-7/8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

16--3/8- to 1/2"-diameter black buttons

Finished quilt: 44-1/2" square

Finished block: 8-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border No. 4 and binding strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From each assorted orange print, cut:

4--3-1/2" squares

4 of Pattern A (you will use 16 of the 20 total cut)

From each assorted green print, cut:

4--2-1/2x4" rectangles

1 each of patterns B and B reversed

8--1-1/2" squares

From green-and-black print, cut:

4--2-1/2x4" rectangles

8--1-1/2" squares

From black print, cut:

20--1-1/2" squares

From black tone-on-tone, cut:

2--2-1/2x36-1/2" border No. 3 strips

2--2-1/2x32-1/2" border No. 3 strips

2--3-1/2x30-1/2" border No. 1 strips

2--3-1/2x24-1/2" border No. 1 strips

1--14" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

2--7-1/2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

40--2-3/4" squares

From multicolor small floral, cut:

2--1-1/2x32-1/2" border No. 2 strips

2--1-1/2x30-1/2" border No. 2 strips

From multicolor large floral, cut:

2--4-1/2x44-1/2" border No. 4 strips

2--4-1/2x36-1/2" border No. 4 strips

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather four matching orange print 3-1/2" squares, four 2-1/2x4" rectangles and eight 1-1/2" squares from the same green print (or green-and-black print), four black print 1-1/2" squares, and eight black tone-on-tone 2-3/4" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each green print 1-1/2" square and black print 1-1/2" square.

3. Align marked green print squares with opposite corners of an orange print 3-1/2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn lines). Sew on drawn lines. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowances. Press open attached triangles.

img_tropical-bloomslg_2d1.jpg

4. Align a marked black print square with a remaining corner of orange print square (Diagram 2; note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a petal unit.

img_tropical-bloomslg_2d2.jpg

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make four petal units total.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, join petal units in pairs, placing black print corners together. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a flower unit. Press seam in one direction. The flower unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_tropical-bloomslg_2d3.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together two black tone-on-tone 2-3/4" squares and one green print 2-1/2x4" rectangle in a row (the rectangle will extend above the squares) to make a leaf unit; press seams toward green print rectangle. Repeat to make four leaf units total.

img_tropical-bloomslg_2d4.jpg

8. Aligning midpoints, sew leaf units to opposite edges of flower unit (Diagram 5). Press seams toward leaf units; do not trim excess fabric.

img_tropical-bloomslg_2d5.jpg

9. Add leaf units to remaining edges of flower unit to make a flower block (Diagram 6). Press seams as before. Using an acrylic ruler, center and trim flower block to 9" square including seam allowances (Diagram 7).

img_tropical-bloomslg_2d6.jpg

img_tropical-bloomslg_2d7.jpg

10. Repeat steps 1–9 to make five flower blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out flower blocks and black tone-on-tone setting triangles in diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

img_tropical-bloomslg_6.jpg

2. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add black tone-on-tone corner triangles to complete quilt center. Press seams toward triangles. Trim quilt center to 24-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border Nos. 1-4

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew short black tone-on-tone border No. 1 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long black tone-on-tone border No. 1 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 1.

2. Sew short multicolor small floral border No. 2 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long multicolor small floral border No. 2 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 2.

3. Sew short black tone-on-tone border No. 3 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long black tone-on-tone border No. 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 3.

4. Sew short multicolor large floral border No. 4 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long multicolor large floral border No. 4 strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border No. 4.

Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange four assorted orange print A flowers, one green print B leaf, and one green print B reversed leaf on each setting triangle; leaf pieces should extend into border No. 1. Fuse in place.

img_tropical-bloomslg_4_0.jpg

2. Using matching thread, machine-satin-stitch around edge of each appliqué.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Using yellow thread, sew a black button to center of each flower appliqué, stitching through all layers.