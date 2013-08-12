To make a forest-inspired wall quilt, piece tree blocks out of cool-tone solids, set the blocks side by side, and frame them with a narrow border. Fabrics are Kona cotton solids from Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Inspired by Candy Corn Toss from designer Karen Montgomery of The Quilt Company

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

2-1⁄4 yards solid tan (blocks)

2-1⁄2 yards total assorted solid greens (blocks)

7⁄8 yard solid bright green (border, binding)

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

57" square batting

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns.

From solid tan, cut:

25 each of patterns A and A reversed

From assorted solid greens, cut:

25 of Pattern B

From solid bright green, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

5--2×42" strips for border

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, sew a tan A triangle to right-hand edge of a green triangle. Press seam toward tan triangle.

candycorntoss_blockassemblydiagram.jpg

2. Sew a tan A reversed triangle to left-hand edge of same green triangle to make a tree block. Press seam as before. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 tree blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out tree blocks in five horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

candycorntoss_qad_0.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 45-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece solid bright green 2×42" strips to make:

2--2x48-1/2" border strips

2--2x45-1/2" border strips

2. Join short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with solid bright green binding strips.