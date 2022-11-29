Finished quilt: 58-1/2" square

Finished blocks: 18" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

2-1/4 yards white dot (blocks)

4 yards red print (blocks, border, and binding)

3-3/4 yards backing fabric

67"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white dot, cut:

4—4-1/4×12-1/2" rectangles

4—4-1/4×9-1/2" rectangles

4—4-1/4×8" rectangles

20—2×5-1/2" rectangles

20—2×4-1/2" rectangles

4—2×4-1/4" rectangles

70—2×3-1/2" rectangles

100—2×3" rectangles

50—2×2-1/2" rectangles

20—1-1/2×2" rectangles

From red print, cut:

13—2-1/2×42" strips for border and binding

8—4-1/4×8" rectangles

16—4-1/4×7-1/4" rectangles

8—4-1/4×5-3/4" rectangles

8—2×18-1/2" rectangles

8—2×15-1/2" rectangles

25—2×5-1/2" rectangles

25—2×4-1/2" rectangles

65—2×3-1/2" rectangles

80—2×3" rectangles

40—2×2-1/2" rectangles

25—1-1/2×2" rectangles

Assemble A Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, place one end of a white dot 2×3-1/2" rectangle atop one end of a red print 2×3-1/2" rectangle; align edges. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line between corners on white dot rectangle. Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4" to make subunit. Press subunit open.

Tree Farm

2. Referring to Diagram 2 for direction of marked line, repeat Step 1 to add a second white dot 2×3-1/2" rectangle to opposite end of red print rectangle to make Unit A. The unit should be 2×6-1/2" including seam allowances.

Tree Farm

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 25 A units total.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, repeat steps 1 and 2 with two white dot 2×3" rectangles and one red print 2×4-1/2" rectangle to make Unit B. The unit should be 2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 B units total.

Tree Farm

5. Referring to Diagram 4, repeat steps 1 and 2 with two white dot 2×2-1/2" rectangles and one red print 2×5-1/2" rectangle to make Unit C. The unit should be 2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 C units total.

Tree Farm

6. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two white dot 2×3" rectangles and one red print 1-1/2×2" rectangle to make Unit D. The unit should be 2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 D units total.

Tree Farm

7. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out and join one each of units A, B, C, and D to make a red small tree unit. The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 red small tree units total.

Tree Farm

8. Repeat steps 1–7, swapping white dot pieces for red print pieces, to make 20 white small tree units (Diagram 7).

Tree Farm

9. Referring to Diagram 8, lay out five red small tree units and four white small tree units in three rows. Sew together units in rows. Join rows to make a Block A. Press seams open. The block should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A blocks total.

Tree Farm

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 9, place one end of a red print 4-1/4×8" rectangle atop one end of a white dot 4-1/4×8" rectangle; align edges. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line between corners on red print rectangle. Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4" to make subunit. Press subunit open.

Tree Farm

2. Referring to Diagram 10 for direction of marked line, repeat Step 1 to add a second red print 4-1/4×8" rectangle to opposite end of white dot rectangle to make Unit E. The unit should be 4-1/4×15-1/2" including seam allowances.

Tree Farm

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four E units total.

4. Referring to Diagram 11, repeat steps 1 and 2 with two red print 4-1/4×7-1/4" rectangles and one white dot 4-1/4×9-1/2" rectangle to make Unit F. The unit should be 4-1/4×15-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four F units total.

Tree Farm

5. Referring to Diagram 12, repeat steps 1 and 2 with two red print 4-1/4×5-3/4" rectangles and one white dot 4-1/4×12-1/2" rectangle to make Unit G. The unit should be 4-1/4×15-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four G units total.

Tree Farm

6. Referring to Diagram 13, sew together two red print 4-1/4×7-1/4" rectangles and one white dot 2×4-1/4" rectangle to make Unit H. The unit should be 4-1/4×15-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four H units total.

Tree Farm

7. Referring to Diagram 14, lay out and join one each of units E, F, G, and H to make a white large tree unit. The unit should be 15-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four large tree units total.

Tree Farm

8. Sew two red print 2×15-1/2" rectangles to long edges of a large tree unit (Diagram 15). Sew two red print 2×18-1/2" rectangles to remaining edges to make Block B. The block should be 18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

Tree Farm

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams toward B blocks.

Tree Farm

2. Join rows to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 54-1/2" square including seam allowances. Press seams toward center row.

Add Borders

1. Piece and cut six red print 2-1/2×42" strips to make:

2—2-1/2×58-1/2" border strips

2—2-1/2×54-1/2" border strips

2. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Darlene Szabo machine-quilted the DiVine pantograph pattern by Maureen Foster of HumbleBee Quilting across the quilt top.