Tic-Tac-Toe

Play with Xs and Os in a wall hanging that showcases fussy-cut sashing and blocks in a kaleidoscope of fresh colors. Fabrics are from the Fontaine collection by Yvette Marie Jones and Suede Medley collection, both from P&B Textiles .

Inspired by In the Loop from designer Carl Hentsch of 3 Dog Design Co.

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

If you plan to fussy-cut, you may need more fabric than the yardages specified here*. It depends on the fabric repeats.

1⁄2 yard fuchsia print (blocks)

1 yard assorted green, pink, and white prints* (blocks)

3⁄4 yard green print (blocks, outer border)

7⁄8 yard light gray (blocks)

1⁄2 yard gray print* (sashing)

1⁄8 yard green square print* (sashing squares)

1⁄8 yard purple print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

1-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

43×56" batting

Finished quilt: 47-1⁄2×34-3⁄4"

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

Quilt tester Laura Boehnke fussy-cut some of the fabrics: She centered the gray print squares in the sashing strips, centered a green square in each green print sashing square, and cut three sets of four matching A wedges from a panel print.

From fuchsia print, cut:

12 of Pattern B

From assorted green, pink, and white prints, cut:

24 of Pattern A (6 sets of 4 matching pieces)

From green print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

12 of Pattern B

From light gray print, cut:

7 of Pattern C

10 of Pattern D

From gray print, cut:

6--2×20" sashing strips

12--2×9-1⁄2" sashing strips

From green square print, cut:

12--2" sashing squares

From purple print, cut:

4--3⁄4×42" strips for inner border

From binding, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. With right sides together, match center notches of a fuchsia print B arc and a green, pink, or white print A piece (Diagram 1). Pin together at center, at seam ends, and then liberally in between, gently easing edges as needed to align (Diagram 2).

100588034_d1_600.jpg

100588035_d2_600.jpg

2. Sew together curved edges to make a corner unit (Diagram 3). Clip into seam allowance of the edge that curves in (the concave edge) as needed to get it to lie flat. Do not cut into or beyond seam lines, and do not clip convex edge (the edge that curves out).

100588036_d3_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 12 fuchsia corner units total (three sets of four matching corner units).

4. Using green print B arcs and remaining assorted green, pink, and white print A pieces, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 12 green corner units total (three sets of four matching corner units).

5. Lay out all corner units in sets of four to create six circles (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

100588041_qad_600_0.jpg

6. Referring to your layout and the Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew two adjacent inside corner units to a light gray print C piece to make a block (Diagram 4). The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make seven blocks total.

100588037_d4_600.jpg

7. Sew a remaining corner unit to a light gray print D piece to make a setting triangle (Diagram 5). Repeat to make 10 setting triangles total.

100588038_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, setting triangles, gray print sashing strips, and green square print sashing squares in 11 diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips.

2. Join rows. Press seams toward sashing strips.

3. Referring to Diagram 6, trim sashing squares and light gray print D pieces 1⁄4" beyond points of sashing strips (see inset) to complete quilt center. Quilt center should measure 43×30-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

100588039_d6_600.jpg

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece purple print 3⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--3⁄4×43-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--3⁄4×30-1⁄4" inner border strips

2. Sew short purple print inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long purple print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

3. Cut and piece green print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×47-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2×30-3⁄4" outer border strips

4. Sew short green print outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long green print outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.