Swirling Galaxy

Bright yellow, pink, and orange stars twinkle against a swirling dark background. Large florals, stripes, and wave prints add movement to this wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Artisan collection by Kaffe Fassett for FreeSpirit .

Inspired by Signed, Sealed, Delivered from designer Cheryl Malkowski of Cheryl Rose Creations

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard total assorted brown, blue, purple, and teal prints (background)

7--10" squares assorted yellow, orange, and pink prints (star points)

1⁄4 yard total assorted stripes (inner border) (This quilt uses three different stripes for the inner border.)

1⁄2 yard blue wave print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47×53" batting

Acrylic ruler with 45° angle marking

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2 ×44-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted background prints, cut:

23--4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

14--2-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄4" rectangles

16--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted star points print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄4" rectangles

From assorted stripes, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" inner border strips

From blue wave print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Make Star Points

1. Referring to Diagram 1, on the right side of each assorted background print 2-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄4" rectangle, use a pencil to mark 4-7⁄8" from lower left-hand corner.

100580145_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, use an acrylic ruler to cut a Step 1 rectangle at a 45º angle to make two star point backgrounds. Repeat to make 28 star point backgrounds total.

100580146_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, align 4-1⁄2" line on the ruler with square end of each star point background and trim just-cut edge 3⁄8". (Trimming these points makes it easier to piece star point units.)

100580147_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to mark and cut each assorted star points print 2-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄4" rectangle to make 28 star points total (seven matching sets of four).

Assemble Star Point Units

1. Gather four matching star points and four star point backgrounds.

2. Sew together a star point and a star point background along diagonal edges to make a star point unit (Diagram 4). The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100580148_d4_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 using remaining star points and star point backgrounds to make 28 star point units total (four units in each color).

Assemble Blocks A–C

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out star point units and assorted background print rectangles on a design wall or flat surface. Remove pieces to make each block, then return pieced block to design wall.

100580152_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Join an assorted background print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle and an assorted background print 4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block A (Diagram 5). Block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine A blocks total.

100580149_d5_600.jpg

3. Sew together an assorted background print 4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle and a star point unit to make Block B (Diagram 6). The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 14 B blocks total.

100580150_d6_600.jpg

4. Sew two star point units to an assorted background print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block C (Diagram 7). The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make seven C blocks total.

100580151_d7_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in six horizontal rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew assorted stripes 1-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add assorted stripes 1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

2. Sew blue wave print 3-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add remaining blue wave print 3-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.