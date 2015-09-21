Sunrise Stars

Pair gray, an updated neutral, with sweet pastels in a star-studded wall hanging. Use solids and near solids to balance some of the exuberant prints. Fabrics are from the Emilia and Fresh Solids collections, both by Camelot Fabrics . Digitized quilting design is from Wasatch Quilting . Sample quilted on a Handi Quilter Avanté using the Pro-Stitcher.

Inspired by Star Bright from designer Mary McGuire

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge of Handi Quilter

Materials

1-7⁄8 yards total assorted prints and solids in gray, pink, peach, black, mint, white, and purple (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each gray circle print, solid yellow, solid mint, peach tone-on-tone, pink tone-on-tone, and gray geometric print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard gray print (binding)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

44×57" batting

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints and solids, cut:

8--7-1⁄4" squares

8--6-1⁄2" squares

32--3-7⁄8" squares (8 sets of four matching squares)

32--3-1⁄2" squares (8 sets of four matching squares in same assorted prints or solids as the 3-7⁄8" squares)

From gray circle print, cut:

8--3-1⁄2" squares

32--2-3⁄8" squares

From each solid yellow and solid mint, cut:

4--4-1⁄4" squares

16--2" squares

From each peach tone-on-tone and pink tone-on-tone, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

16--2-3⁄8" squares

From gray geometric print, cut:

8--4-1⁄4" squares

32--2" squares

From gray print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Make Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted print or solid 3-7⁄8" square and each print or tone-on-tone 2-3⁄8" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, align two marked assorted print or solid 3-7⁄8" squares with opposite corners of an assorted print or solid 7-1⁄4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1⁄4" on each side of drawn lines. Cut apart on drawn lines to make two triangle units (Diagram 2).

100650490_d1_600.jpg

100650491_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, align a matching marked assorted print or solid square with corner of a triangle unit. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line to make two Large Flying Geese Units (Diagram 4). Each unit should be 6-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Trim dog-ears. Repeat with remaining triangle unit to make two additional Large Flying Geese Units (one set of four matching units).

100650492_d3_600.jpg

100650493_d4_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with remaining marked assorted print or solid 3-7⁄8" squares and remaining assorted print or solid 7-1⁄4" squares to make 32 total Large Flying Geese Units (eight sets of four matching units).

5. Using marked gray circle print 2-3⁄8" squares and solid yellow 4-1⁄4" squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 16 yellow Small Flying Geese Units (four sets of four matching units; Diagram 5). Each unit should be 3-1⁄2 ×2" including seam allowances.

100650495_d5_600.jpg

6. Using marked peach tone-on-tone 2-3⁄8" squares and gray geometric print 4-1⁄4" squares, repeat Step 5 to make 16 peach Small Flying Geese Units (four sets of four matching units).

7. Using marked pink tone-on-tone 2-3⁄8" squares and gray geometric print 4-1⁄4" squares, repeat Step 5 to make 16 pink Small Flying Geese Units (four sets of four matching units).

8. Using remaining marked gray circle print 2-3⁄8" squares and solid mint 4-1⁄4" squares, repeat Step 5 to make 16 mint Small Flying Geese Units (four sets of four matching units).

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out in three rows one assorted print or solid 6-1⁄2" square, four matching Large Flying Geese Units, and four 3-1⁄2" squares in the same assorted print as the Flying Geese units.

100650497_d6_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make Block A (Diagram 6). The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Diagram 7, clip through both layers of seam allowances up to seam lines, 1⁄4" on each side of seam intersections (clips will be 1⁄2" apart). Press Flying Geese seam allowances toward print squares. Press clipped intersections open to create a tiny Four-Patch on the wrong side of the block and reduce bulk.

100650498_d7_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make eight A blocks total.

5. Using four yellow Small Flying Geese Units, four solid yellow 2" squares, and one gray circle print 3-1⁄2" square, repeat steps 1–3 to make a yellow star unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four yellow star units total.

6. Using peach Small Flying Geese Units, gray geometric print 2" squares, and peach tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 5 to make four peach star units.

7. Using pink Small Flying Geese Units, gray geometric print 2" squares, and pink tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 5 to make four pink star units.

8. Using mint Small Flying Geese Units, solid mint 2" squares, and gray circle print 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 5 to make four mint star units.

9. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together yellow, peach, pink, and mint star units in pairs. Join pairs to make Block B. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

100650500_d8_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks A and B in four rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

100650501_qad_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter educator Marie Eldredge wanted a curved quilting design to complement the angular piecing, so she chose a computerized allover bubble-and-swirl design from Wasatch Quilting (Quilting Diagram). The curvy design doesn't compete with the piecing, but does grab your attention in the solids and more subtle prints.

100650502_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with gray print binding strips.